Wilder leaves Sheffield United with team last in EPL
Sheffield United started preparing for life outside the Premier League by announcing the departure of manager Chris Wilder on Saturday with the team in last place and headed for relegation.
Wilder had been manager of his boyhood club for nearly five years, leading the Blades from the third division to the Premier League. They had been challenging for European spots last season, but they've won just four games in the current campaign.
The decision for Wilder to leave was made “following discussions” and agreed to by mutual consent, the club said.
“We are confident that all Blades fans around the world will join us in thanking Chris for his hard work, commitment and expertise in driving the club,” the team said in a statement. "Now the club will turn its attention to completing the season as strongly as possible and if we are relegated, to preparing for the Championship.
“We confirm our intention to keep the core of the player group together and will continue to invest further in the academy and the first team, to place us in the best possible position for the future.”
United started the season with a 17-game winless streak but at that time the club’s Saudi owner, Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, said the club was sticking with Wilder.
With 10 games remaining, the Blades are 12 points from safety ahead of a Sunday match at Leicester.
Wilder could practically do no wrong in 2019-20 — when he was runner-up to Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp for Manager of the Year award — but it's been a slog this time around.
United finished ninth last season but didn’t notch its first win of the current campaign until Jan. 13 in a 1-0 victory over Newcastle.
“Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I’ll never forget," Wilder said. "I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest-ever Premier League finish.
"I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the club’s accomplishments along the way, including the players, staff and, in particular, the supporters.”
The 53-year-old Englishman said last week he hoped to remain at Bramall Lane next season but urged the front office to “stick to the plan.” He said players “looked sorry for themselves" toward the end of a 2-0 loss to Southampton last Saturday.
“There's been too many up-and-down performances this season from game to game and in games, as well, and that obviously results in where we are,” Wilder said in postgame comments.
United has a league-low 16 goals and none from youngster Rhian Brewster, who was signed from Liverpool for around $30 million.
Under Wilder, United returned to the Premier League in 2019-20 after a 12-year absence, getting there from League One in the span of three years.
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who spent two seasons on loan at Bramall Lane, thanked Wilder in a Twitter post on Friday as media reports signaled Wilder’s departure.
“Don't ever underestimate what you did for Sheffield United! Can’t wait the see the statue at the lane! Not only a great manager but a great person,” Henderson said.
Real overcome Elche with late Benzema double
- Benzema rescued his side again by scoring two late goals to snatch a 2-1 win at home to Elche.
Lewandowski gets 32nd Bundesliga goal as Bayern beats Bremen
- Lewandowski took his season tally to 32 league goals and matched the record of scoring against 16 different teams within a season.
Late Bipin Singh goal hands Mumbai City FC maiden ISL title
Mumbai City's Ranawade taken off in ambulance after possible head injury
- Mumbai City FC right-back Amey Ranawade had to be taken away from the pitch in an ambulance after what looked like a head injury in first half stoppage time of the ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan.
Chelsea held 0-0 by Leeds, 10 EPL games unbeaten with Tuchel
- It was another clean sheet for Tuchel’s team, which has conceded only two goals since he replaced Frank Lampard.
ISL 2020-21 Final, Highlights: Mumbai City beat Mohun Bagan to win maiden title
- ISL 2020-21 final highlights: A late goal from Bipin Singh helped Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 to win their first ISL title.
Premier League legend Alan Shearer impressed by Manvir, Colaco and Vignesh
Arsenal will soon see best of Partey, says Arteta
Lyon draws at Reims 1-1 and misses chance to pressure rivals
Lascelles rescues Newcastle with late equaliser against Villa
ISL Final: Counter-attacking Bagan take on Mumbai's possession game
ISL Final: Manvir Singh, two good feet and an eye for goal
