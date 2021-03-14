IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Wilder leaves Sheffield United with team last in EPL
File image of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.(Pool via REUTERS)
File image of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Wilder leaves Sheffield United with team last in EPL

Wilder had been manager of his boyhood club for nearly five years, leading the Blades from the third division to the Premier League.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:05 AM IST

Sheffield United started preparing for life outside the Premier League by announcing the departure of manager Chris Wilder on Saturday with the team in last place and headed for relegation.

Wilder had been manager of his boyhood club for nearly five years, leading the Blades from the third division to the Premier League. They had been challenging for European spots last season, but they've won just four games in the current campaign.

The decision for Wilder to leave was made “following discussions” and agreed to by mutual consent, the club said.

“We are confident that all Blades fans around the world will join us in thanking Chris for his hard work, commitment and expertise in driving the club,” the team said in a statement. "Now the club will turn its attention to completing the season as strongly as possible and if we are relegated, to preparing for the Championship.

“We confirm our intention to keep the core of the player group together and will continue to invest further in the academy and the first team, to place us in the best possible position for the future.”

United started the season with a 17-game winless streak but at that time the club’s Saudi owner, Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, said the club was sticking with Wilder.

With 10 games remaining, the Blades are 12 points from safety ahead of a Sunday match at Leicester.

Wilder could practically do no wrong in 2019-20 — when he was runner-up to Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp for Manager of the Year award — but it's been a slog this time around.

United finished ninth last season but didn’t notch its first win of the current campaign until Jan. 13 in a 1-0 victory over Newcastle.

“Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I’ll never forget," Wilder said. "I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest-ever Premier League finish.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the club’s accomplishments along the way, including the players, staff and, in particular, the supporters.”

The 53-year-old Englishman said last week he hoped to remain at Bramall Lane next season but urged the front office to “stick to the plan.” He said players “looked sorry for themselves" toward the end of a 2-0 loss to Southampton last Saturday.

“There's been too many up-and-down performances this season from game to game and in games, as well, and that obviously results in where we are,” Wilder said in postgame comments.

United has a league-low 16 goals and none from youngster Rhian Brewster, who was signed from Liverpool for around $30 million.

Under Wilder, United returned to the Premier League in 2019-20 after a 12-year absence, getting there from League One in the span of three years.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who spent two seasons on loan at Bramall Lane, thanked Wilder in a Twitter post on Friday as media reports signaled Wilder’s departure.

“Don't ever underestimate what you did for Sheffield United! Can’t wait the see the statue at the lane! Not only a great manager but a great person,” Henderson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File image of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.(Pool via REUTERS)
File image of Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Wilder leaves Sheffield United with team last in EPL

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Wilder had been manager of his boyhood club for nearly five years, leading the Blades from the third division to the Premier League.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atletico vs Getafe in action.(AP)
Atletico vs Getafe in action.(AP)
football

Atletico title bid dented with Getafe draw

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Getafe's Allan Nyom was shown a red card after a VAR review for a crunching tackle on Atletico's Renan Lodi in the 70th minute but the visitors could not make their advantage count.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates with teammates.(AP)
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates with teammates.(AP)
football

Manchester City moves closer to title; Chelsea held in top-4 bid

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:59 AM IST
A 3-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday moved Pep Guardiola's side 17 points ahead of second-place Manchester United, but having played two games more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karim Benzema celebrates his goal. (Real Madrid/Twitter)
Karim Benzema celebrates his goal. (Real Madrid/Twitter)
football

Real overcome Elche with late Benzema double

Reuters, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:49 PM IST
  • Benzema rescued his side again by scoring two late goals to snatch a 2-1 win at home to Elche.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robert Lewandowski. (Getty Images)
Robert Lewandowski. (Getty Images)
football

Lewandowski gets 32nd Bundesliga goal as Bayern beats Bremen

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:46 PM IST
  • Lewandowski took his season tally to 32 league goals and matched the record of scoring against 16 different teams within a season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai City FC were crowned champions of ISL 2020-21 after a 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan(ISL)
Mumbai City FC were crowned champions of ISL 2020-21 after a 2-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan(ISL)
football

Late Bipin Singh goal hands Mumbai City FC maiden ISL title

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Despite trailing in the 18th minute, Mumbai City FC ended up winning their first Indian Super League title.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amey Ranawade in action. (ISL)
Amey Ranawade in action. (ISL)
football

Mumbai City's Ranawade taken off in ambulance after possible head injury

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:46 PM IST
  • Mumbai City FC right-back Amey Ranawade had to be taken away from the pitch in an ambulance after what looked like a head injury in first half stoppage time of the ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Each time Chelsea tried to shift into a higher gear, Leeds responded. (Chelsea FC/Twitter)
Each time Chelsea tried to shift into a higher gear, Leeds responded. (Chelsea FC/Twitter)
football

Chelsea held 0-0 by Leeds, 10 EPL games unbeaten with Tuchel

AP, Leeds
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • It was another clean sheet for Tuchel’s team, which has conceded only two goals since he replaced Frank Lampard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai City are the ISL 2020-21 champions. (Mumbai City/Twitter)
Mumbai City are the ISL 2020-21 champions. (Mumbai City/Twitter)
football

ISL 2020-21 Final, Highlights: Mumbai City beat Mohun Bagan to win maiden title

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
  • ISL 2020-21 final highlights: A late goal from Bipin Singh helped Mumbai City FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 to win their first ISL title.
READ FULL STORY
Former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer was in Mumbai on Wednesday(Aalok Soni/ht photo)
Former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer was in Mumbai on Wednesday(Aalok Soni/ht photo)
football

Premier League legend Alan Shearer impressed by Manvir, Colaco and Vignesh

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:11 PM IST
He has included the three Indian youngsters in a combined list of his top 10 goals scored across the ISL and Premier League this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.(REUTERS)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.(REUTERS)
football

Arsenal will soon see best of Partey, says Arteta

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Partey joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day for 50 million euros ($59.76 million) but injuries have limited him to just 16 appearances this season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay in action.(AFP)
Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay in action.(AFP)
football

Lyon draws at Reims 1-1 and misses chance to pressure rivals

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Midfielder Mathieu Cafaro put mid-table Reims ahead in the 32nd minute when he neatly volleyed in a cross from the right.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles in action.(Pool via REUTERS)
Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles in action.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Lascelles rescues Newcastle with late equaliser against Villa

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:39 AM IST
The result leaves struggling Newcastle in 16th place on 28 points from 28 games, two points above the relegation zone. Villa are ninth on 41 points from 27 matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ISL Final between ATK and Mumbai City.(ISL)
ISL Final between ATK and Mumbai City.(ISL)
football

ISL Final: Counter-attacking Bagan take on Mumbai's possession game

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:21 AM IST
The final of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday will be a classic contest of contrasting styles of play between Habas’s Bagan and Sergio Lobera’s Mumbai City FC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manvir Singh in action.((PTI Photo/Sportzpics for ISL))
Manvir Singh in action.((PTI Photo/Sportzpics for ISL))
football

ISL Final: Manvir Singh, two good feet and an eye for goal

By Dhiman Sarkar, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:22 AM IST
His latest goal -- against NorthEast United in the second-leg of ISL7 semi-final on Tuesday -- is his current favourite.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP