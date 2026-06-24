Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's 'I'm back' message after brace: ‘It was a game to score’

Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his doubters with a brilliant brace against Uzbekistan. With questions mounting over his place in Portugal’s starting XI, the captain responded in style, scoring twice in the 5-0 victory. He looked much sharper inside the box than he did against DR Congo, finding the right positions and finishing with the composure that has been his trademark throughout his career. The goals also brought visible relief for Ronaldo, who had been under pressure to prove he could still deliver on the biggest stage. As the final whistle blew after Portugal’s emphatic World Cup win on Tuesday, Ronaldo had a simple but powerful message for everyone watching. Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup comeback sparks Zlatan's honest assessment (Reuters and AFP Images)

“I’m back,” he said directly into the television camera. “I’m back.”

While Ronaldo's "I'm back" message grabbed headlines after his brace against Uzbekistan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic felt there was no need for such a declaration. The former Sweden striker questioned why Ronaldo felt the need to announce his return, insisting the Portugal captain had never really been away.

"It was a game to score. It was a game for Portugal to score lot of goals. And his message, I thought he never left. I don't know why he says 'I'm back'" Zlatan said on Fox Sports after the match.