Asia Cup: India’s draw against Japan enough to book final spot

New Delhi: The Indian women’s hockey team needed a win against Japan to confirm their berth in the Asia Cup final. But having only managed a 1-1 draw in their Super 4s game against the defending champions, Salima Tete and Co waited with bated breath, hoping for a Chinese win, or at least a draw, against South Korea in the final Super 4s clash later to take them into the summit clash. Indian team celebrates their goal against Japan on Saturday. (X/Hockey India)

Hosts China, who had already qualified for the final, didn’t falter as they beat world No.16 South Korea 1-0 to set up Sunday’s final against India. The winners will book a direct spot in the 2026 World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium.

China, the Paris Olympics silver medallists, topped the Super 4s with nine points from three matches, world No.9 India were second on four points – one win, loss and draw each – leaving Japan (2 points) and South Korea (1 point) to fight for bronze at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou.

Having drawn 2-2 against Japan, ranked world No.12, in the pool stage, India were looking for a comprehensive win to ready themselves for the final. The Harendra Singh-coached team started well too as Beauty Dung Dung put India ahead in the seventh minute.

Beauty deflected Neha’s shot into the net as India continued to attack, earning the game’s first penalty corner (PC) in the final moments of the first quarter. However, India’s PC battery was unable to put the ball beyond Japanese rushers.

Japan earned a penalty corner early in the second quarter, but India kept them out without much trouble. India regained possession and began building in attack but Japan’s defence held on following which they put India under pressure during counterattacks going into half-time.

The third quarter saw India up the ante against the Japanese defence with striker Lalremsiami often being at the heart of the attacks. However, Japan held on and absorbed the pressure. India’s attack was relentless but they could not find the second goal to cap their dominance.

The final quarter saw Japan stepping it up in attack as they looked for an equaliser. Under pressure, the holders pounded the Indian back line but goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam was solid, repelling many Japanese attacks.

Midway through the quarter, India started to move back up the pitch and won a flurry of PCs but could not convert. With two minutes left on the clock, the Japanese launched a counterattack and found the Indian defence napping with Shiho Kobayakawa (58th) scoring with two minutes left, making it 1-1 and snatching a draw.

India will not find it easy against China, who are clearly the best team in Asia, having won the 2023 Asian Games gold at the same venue before clinching silver in the 2024 Paris Olympics. They also finished an impressive fourth in the Pro League.