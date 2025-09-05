Asia Cup: Why India are struggling to find top gear

Rajgir: The past four summers have been more like a spring for India, verdant and abloom, yielding medals at the Olympics, top prizes in continental competitions, podium spots in the Pro League. Vivek Sagar Prasad scores a goal against Malaysia at the ongoing Asia Cup. (PTI)

However, Harmanpreet Singh and Co have found this year’s heat to be scorching. Ever since they resumed Pro League duties in June, the world No.8 outfit has been going downhill, looking very unlike the team that went toe-to-toe with the world’s best in the previous seasons.

First, they lost seven successive matches in the Pro League to finish eighth out of nine teams, just about escaping the ignominy of relegation. Then, they lost three of their four friendlies to Australia in Perth last month. Though they are still undefeated here at the Asia Cup, India – the only team to medal at the last two Olympics – are struggling to beat teams who didn’t even manage to qualify for the last three Games (barring Japan who played Tokyo as hosts).

“Paris was a good result. They played really well. I just saw them play here in Perth and was a bit disappointed as they looked slow and sluggish. Maybe they were at the end of a high intensity training block in preparation for the Asia Cup. Their defensive structure looked a bit disorganised,” former Indian women’s team coach Neil Hawgood, who helped them qualify for the 2016 Olympics after a gap of 36 years, told HT from Perth.

In Rajgir, India struggled to beat China and Japan. Not considering the game against world No.88 Kazakhstan where they won 15-0, the hosts were almost beaten by defending champions South Korea on Wednesday before rallying to draw the game.

“India face the same problems as before. In defence, they are not consistent, they give away too many PCs and collect many cards. They rely heavily on Harmanpreet. Teams like China and Japan are ranked 22 and 18 and both were defeated by only one goal difference,” FIH Master Coach Siegfried Aikman told HT from Bangladesh where he recently took up the role of coaching their junior team.

Aikman is right. Had it not been for world-class drag-flicker Harmanpreet, who scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 win against China and a brace in India’s 3-2 victory over Japan, the result could have gone against India. The others in the penalty corner (PC) battery are just not good enough to replace the India skipper.

Amit Rohidas is not a regular drag-flicker. Sanjay has scored only five goals in 68 matches. Jugraj Singh has firepower but lacks variation and peripheral vision – a reason why he wasn’t even selected for the Paris Olympics. In fact, Harmanpreet wasn’t even taking set-pieces in the Kazakhstan game, offering opportunities to others to gain confidence.

“India, on the other hand, prepared well, played many practice matches, played Pro League and the Olympics last year. Most opponents couldn’t (even) play against top teams. India were supposed to be untouchable in this tournament and that hasn’t been the case,” said Aikman, who has coached over 10 national teams.

In set-pieces, Indian rushers failed to stop strong Chinese drag-flickers, allowing them to convert three of their five PCs – a 60% conversion rate which is rare in high level matches these days.

Another worrying factor is the on-field discipline. They earned four cards, including a yellow for Jarmanpreet Singh, against China. Another three were handed against Japan, including a yellow again, this time for the skipper himself.

After struggling in the initial part of the tournament, they finally showed the form of old against Malaysia on Thursday, in what was probably their first convincing win this entire summer, not counting the Kazakhstan game. They looked fluid, passed better, defended well and converted their opportunities – looking like the team which has dominated the continent the past couple of seasons.

“India performed very well in Paris. Now they are facing teams with very little to lose and therefore play India with a freedom that comes with that. What is important to India is that they complete the task of winning the Asia Cup. Now they need to play with confidence,” Belgium head coach Shane McLeod told HT from Antwerp.

Currently topping Super 4s, India play China again on Saturday which will determine whether they play Sunday’s final or not. Chief coach Fulton would hope that India continue with the momentum they found against Malaysia, win the next two matches and earn the all-important World Cup qualification. Only then will this summer be verdant and abloom again.