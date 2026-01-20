Hurricanes stay hot on home ice, nip Sabre

Seth Jarvis broke a third-period tie and Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in the Carolina Hurricanes' 2-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.

Jarvis converted on a power play 2:10 into the third period to give Carolina the lead for the first time. Sebastian Aho finished with two assists and rookie Brandon Bussi made 18 saves to improve to 18-3-1.

Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres, who had an unusually tough time converting on the offensive end. They had scored at least three goals in their prior seven outings.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves for Buffalo, which was beginning a five- game road trip.

On a three-game winning streak, Carolina has won 13 home games in a row when facing Buffalo, the longest active such streak in the NHL.

Bussi needed to make a final stop on a launch from Tage Thompson to preserve the victory. Thompson's six shots on goal accounted for one-third of Buffalo's total.

Jarvis' team-leading 22nd goal came just seven seconds after Carolina began a power play.

Dahlin scored 1:33 into the game on a rush, converting on one of three Buffalo shots in the opening period. That gave Dahlin a five-game point streak.

Svechnikov got the Hurricanes even 7:03 into the first period with his 17th goal of the season. It was his fifth goal in a three-game stretch.

Aho has seven assists in a three-game span and nine assists in a five-game stretch.

The Hurricanes, who improved their home-ice winning streak to five games, held a 20-11 edge in shots through two periods, but Bussi's stellar work in the net in the second period prevented the Sabres from regaining the lead.

Carolina winger Eric Robinson, who has 10 goals this season, left with an upper-body injury in the first period and didn't return.

Field Level Media

