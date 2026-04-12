Buenos Aires, Star goalkeeper and former captain Savita Punia will return to the national women's hockey team after 10 months but indisposed skipper Salima Tete will be missing from action when India take on Argentina in the first game of the four-match series, here on Monday. India get Savita boost but unwell captain Salima to miss Argentina tour

Savita has not competed since June 2025 as she took a break from the game due to personal reasons. Salima, a quality mid-fielder, is still recovering from a bout of chicken pox.

The tour will serve as the ideal preparation for India ahead of FIH Nations Cup, FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, and the Asian Games later this year.

Ahead of the tour, the Indian women's team trained in Bengaluru before departing for Argentina on Thursday evening.

Having finished runners-up at World Cup Qualifiers 2026 held in Hyderabad, the team will be looking to carry that momentum forward into the tour and the rest of the year.

Experienced forward Navneet Kaur will serve as the captain of the team during the tour in the absence of Salima. Navneet had recently won the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr Award for Player of the Year for her consistent performance.

The return of veteran India goalkeeper Savita Punia will be a huge boost, with Bichu Devi Kharibam expected to share goalkeeping duties with her.

Having recently earned her 200th international cap, Nikki Pradhan will lead the way at the back alongside the vastly experienced Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam.

Sharing his thoughts on the tour, India chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "We are here with 23 players, who will all get the opportunity to showcase themselves. We will use this tour as an opportunity to play with different team combinations and find ways to win."

"The big goal for me here is to see the individual and team performances against the number two ranked side in the world."

The likes of Ishika Chaudhary, Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti and Udita also add solidity in the back line for India. Lalthantluangi will also get the opportunity to prove her mettle after earning a call-up to the senior side.

With Salima missing from the line-up, Neha will be anchoring a young mid-field unit along side Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and Sunelita Toppo.

The likes of Sakshi Rana, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika and Deepika Soreng, who have impressed at the senior level so far, will get the opportunity to make their mark and cement their place in the starting line-up.

Baljeet Kaur, Deepika, and Beauty Dungdung will provide attacking options as well. Mumtaz Khan also returns to the setup and can provide more goal scoring threat, with Annu also in the mix.

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