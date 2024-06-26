India settle for familiar names in Olympic hockey squad

NEW DELHI Chief coach Craig Fulton and the Hockey India (HI) selection committee have gone in for a tried and tested 16-member squad for the Paris Olympics that will be led by Harmanpreet Singh. The Indian hockey team won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics three years back. (Hockey India)

There are only a couple of surprises, the main one being the choice of Sanjay as the penalty corner (PC) specialist alongside Harmanpreet in place of Jugraj Singh. The other notable exclusion is Nilakanta Sharma, who was in the 2021 Tokyo squad that won bronze to end a 41-year wait for an Olympic hockey medal. He has been replaced by Rajkumar Pal in the midfield.

Fulton has chosen the experienced PR Sreejesh in the goal and he will be playing in his fourth Olympics. He got the vote over Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

The defence includes India’s primary drag-flicker Harmanpreet, who is set to play his third Olympics – having debuted as the youngest member of the Indian squad at 2016 Rio – the skilful Jarmanpreet Singh, first-rusher Amit Rohidas, Sumit and Sanjay.

India’s midfield will be manned by Manpreet Singh, 32, who captained the team to a historic bronze three years ago in Tokyo and will be playing his fourth Olympics. The exciting Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, vice-captain Hardik Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad are the other midfielders.

The RP Singh-headed selection committee has gone for experience in the forward line – Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Gurjant Singh.

“The selection process for the Paris Olympics was incredibly competitive due to the depth of talent in our ranks. I am confident every player chosen will bring their best to Paris,” said Fulton.

“Each player selected has demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication and resilience throughout our rigorous preparation phase. Our journey has been marked by unwavering commitment to excellence and a collective drive to elevate Indian hockey on the world stage.”

Pathak, Nilakanta and Jugraj Singh have been named as alternates, who can come into the squad only as an injury replacement for the July 26-August 11 tournament. Jarmanpreet, Sanjay, Raj Kumar, Abhishek and Sukhjeet will make their Olympic debuts.

The core probables to miss out are goalkeeper Karkera, defender Amir Ali, midfielders Vishnukant Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen and forwards Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami and Araijeet Singh Hundal.

“This squad embodies a perfect blend of experienced players and promising young talents, giving us the versatility and energy required to tackle the challenges ahead. Our focus has been on building a cohesive team that can adapt to different playing styles and situations, and I believe we have achieved that,” South African Fulton said.

“As we head to Paris, our goal is clear – to play with heart, skill and determination. We are prepared to face the world’s best teams and strive for the highest podium. This squad is ready to seize the opportunity and bring glory to India. We are confident in our abilities and excited about the journey ahead.”

India are in Pool B with defending champions Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland. Pool A comprises world No.1 Netherlands, world champions Germany, Great Britain, Spain, South Africa and hosts France. The top four from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

India will begin their campaign on July 27 against New Zealand, followed by games against Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1) and Australia (July 2).