India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy final live hockey score: Harmanpreet Singh-led side aim to retain title

India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy final live hockey score: The Harmanpreet Singh-led side are all set to take on hosts China in the final of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy at the Moqi Hockey Training Base. India reached the final after beating South Koreas 4-1 in the semifinal on Monday, while China defeated Pakistan 2-0 via shoot-out in the tournament's first semi-final after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time....Read More

India, playing their first tournament since adding a historic Paris Olympics bronze to their list of achievements and the retirement of goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, head into the final as the overwhelming favourites, having not lost a match yet. In the league phase, they beat China 3-0 in their opener, before beating Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Pakistan.

In the semifinal, India scored through Uttam Singh (13th minute), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (19th, 45th) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32nd), while Korea's lone goal came from the stick of Yang Jihun (33rd).

Moreover, India are currently the best hockey team in the final, having won this tournament four times, including the previous edition, are the reigning Asian Games champion and were the only Asian side in the final four at the Paris Olympics.

India will be playing the final of the Asian Champions Trophy for the sixth time. They won the title four times previously - 2011, 2016, 2018 (joint winners with Pakistan) and 2023. Their only defeat in the final came in 2012, when arch-rivals Pakistan got the better of the side by a margin of 5-4.

For China, their best finish in the tournament history came in 2012 and 2013, when they finished fourth after losing to Malaysia in both editions. In 2023, they had finished last after 1-5 loss to Pakistan in the fifth-place tie.

Meanwhile, in the fifth-sixth place classification match, Japan beat Malaysia 4-2 in the shoot-out following a 4-4 stalemate during 60 minutes. And, former champions Pakistan will take on South Korea in the third-place match on Tuesday.