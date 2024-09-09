India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Updates: IND aim to build winning run vs JPN
India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND take on JPN and will be aiming to build on their opening win vs China, on Monday.
India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Having opened their campaign with a 3-0 win against hosts China, India face Japan in their second match of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, at the Moqi Hockey Training base in Hulunbuir on Monday. India were in dominant form in their opener, as they beat China 3-0, courtesy of field goals from Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek....Read More
Speaking after the win against China, captain Harmanpreet Singh said, "I think we played very well. We created some good chances but the best part is that we kept a clean sheet. Some new faces got an opportunity to perform and I think they played very well. It's a good opportunity for them to play with the Asian teams and gel with the senior team. They are skilful and very talented. I wish them the best for the future."
On the other hand, Japan drew to South Korea in their opener. The match saw 10 goals and it ended 5-5. Both sides will be aiming for a win on Monday. For India, it will be about maintaining their form and Japan will look to get their first win.
India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND playing XI - Pathak (GK) Harmanpreet (C), Jugraj, Sumit, Sanjay, Manpreet, Nilakana, Rajkumar, Abhishek, Sukhjeet, Araijeeet
India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: For Japan, it was goals galore in their previous match as they were held to a thrilling 5-5 draw by South Korea.
India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Against China, India scored three field goals, courtesy of Sukhjeet, Uttam and Abhishek. Can they prove to be lethal and score plenty against Japan today?
India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: IND will be seeking to build a winning run today! A win today will se them make it two-in-two on the trot, after beating China in the opener. Can India sizzle once again?
India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's Asian Champions Trophy match between IND and JPN. Harmanpreet and Co. began their campaign with a win, and on the other hand, Japan drew their opener. It is going to be a thriller today!