India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Updates: IND aim to build winning run vs JPN

India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Having opened their campaign with a 3-0 win against hosts China, India face Japan in their second match of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, at the Moqi Hockey Training base in Hulunbuir on Monday. India were in dominant form in their opener, as they beat China 3-0, courtesy of field goals from Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh and Abhishek....Read More

Speaking after the win against China, captain Harmanpreet Singh said, "I think we played very well. We created some good chances but the best part is that we kept a clean sheet. Some new faces got an opportunity to perform and I think they played very well. It's a good opportunity for them to play with the Asian teams and gel with the senior team. They are skilful and very talented. I wish them the best for the future."

On the other hand, Japan drew to South Korea in their opener. The match saw 10 goals and it ended 5-5. Both sides will be aiming for a win on Monday. For India, it will be about maintaining their form and Japan will look to get their first win.