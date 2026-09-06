Moqi , Indian women's team consolidated its position at the top of the points table with an 11-1 hammering of Malaysia in their AHF Junior Asia Cup Elite Pool match here on Sunday. Indian women's team thrashes Malaysia 11-1 in AHF Junior Asia Cup

India had as many as seven different players scoring against Malaysia after the team made a winning start to the campaign, defeating South Korea 4-1 in the tournament opener.

Against Malaysia, the Indian players scored four goals from field play, five from penalty corners and two from penalty strokes.

Puja Sahoo opened the scoring for India in the first minute through a penalty stroke, and the advantage was doubled in the fourth when Purnima Yadav found the back of the net.

Defending champions India continued to build on their advantage as Binima Dhan converted a penalty corner in the eighth minute before Krishna Sharma added another in the 14th.

In the second quarter, Purnima completed her brace in the 17th minute from a penalty corner, while two more goals came before half-time. Sukhveer Kaur struck in the 21st minute and Geeta Yadav followed in the 28th, with India heading into the break 7-0 ahead.

Malaysia pulled one back in the 38th minute when Nur Mohd scored, but the momentum remained in India's favour.

After earning another penalty corner in the 42nd minute, Puja converted to complete her brace, while Sanika Chandrakant Mane scored in the 43rd minute to make it 9-1 heading into the final quarter.

Geeta converted another penalty corner in the 53rd minute, while Sanika found the back of the net in the 58th to make it 11-1.

The result gives India two wins from two matches and six points, putting them at the top of the Elite Pool standings.

China and Japan are second and third, respectively, with three points each after playing and winning one match. Goal difference separates the two sides. South Korea and Malaysia occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, after suffering two defeats each.

India will take on Japan in their third pool-stage match on September 8.

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