Udita beat critics, patriarchy with impressive India return

New Delhi: The last year has been quite topsy turvy for Udita Duhan. Exactly 12 months ago, the India defender had emerged as the costliest buy at the Hockey India League (HIL) auction, getting sold to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for ₹32 lakh. Then, she played a critical role in the Indian women’s hockey team winning gold at the Asian Champions Trophy in November 2024. Udita Duhan was adjudged Player of the Tournament in Asia Cup. (HI)

The period of joy continued for the 27-year-old as Udita tied the knot with India forward and two-time Olympic bronze medallist Mandeep Singh in March following which she took a month-long break.

When she returned to the national camp, she realised her fitness levels had dipped which eventually led to her getting dropped from the Indian team. As a result, she missed the European leg of the Pro League and the tour of Australia.

“My yo-yo test score had dipped below 17. Normally, my score is easily above that. I was away from hockey for a whole month and understandably my fitness went down,” Udita told HT.

To make matters worse, Udita had to face patriarchal questions from multiple quarters, doubting her India career.

“There were many who said that my career was over. The thoughts and mentality surprised me when they asked if I would continue playing after marriage. I was told by some that after marriage I should be at home and take care of the family,” said Udita, who debuted in 2017.

The fullback decided to keep quiet and answer on the pitch and at the right time. If anything, it made her more resolute. For close to three months, Udita completely focused on regaining her fitness, spending hours in the gym, holding multiple sessions with her physical trainers.

“I didn’t work much on hockey. I increased the duration of my runs. I ran a lot in the camp. Hockey has changed a lot since I debuted for India. Now, you have to play the entire match at the same speed so physical fitness is of utmost importance,” said Udita, who has played 134 matches for India.

“The basic skills that were taught to us remain the same. You just have to remember them but I spent a lot of time working out in the gym.”

After India lost all eight away games in the Pro League in June, the team management realised they needed Udita’s experience in the defence. Having worked out for around three months, she also passed her fitness test with flying colours to get selected for the Asia Cup in Hangzhou last month.

India finished with a silver after losing the final to Paris Olympics silver medallists China but for Udita personally, the campaign turned out to be quite fruitful. The defender rose to the occasion multiple times to ensure that the Salima Tete-led side did not lose to anyone apart from the hosts and eventual winners.

In the absence of the team’s primary drag-flicker Deepika Sehrawat, Udita took up the responsibility of being the penalty corner (PC) specialist, scoring three goals. Her speed and defensive skills also stood out which led her to being named Player of the Tournament. With the award, Udita had responded to all her critics.

“We worked a lot in defense and gave very few PCs in the entire tournament. I played like I normally do. Obviously, I returned to the team after a lot of time so coordination with the team was my main challenge, to make those connections on the field and match their level,” said the Indian Oil employee.

“I wanted to go match-by-match and wanted to show my best. I wanted to show my qualities especially after all the criticism I faced. More than anything, I wanted to enjoy the feeling of wearing the India jersey again.”

Now for Udita and the Indian team, the primary focus is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium with the qualifiers scheduled to be held in February-March.