Women’s HIL stares at an uncertain future

NEW DELHI: The Indian women’s hockey team has performed beyond expectations at the ongoing World Cup, but the same players are staring at an uncertain future regarding the women’s Hockey India League (HIL). The Indian women’s hockey team in action against Australia in the FIH World Cup in Amstelveen on Sunday. (AFP)

Started two years ago, the league has struggled to survive. The first edition’s winner, Odisha Warriors (owned by Navoyam Sports), pulled out before the second season due to financial challenges. Owned by entrepreneur Alvish MA, Ranchi Royals replaced them for the second season.

However, it has been reliably learned that the Royals have also exited the league, and players and coaches have not received their salaries to date.

“We have been waiting for our payment for months but are yet to receive it,” a coach associated with the Royals told HT on condition of anonymity.

Two of the other three teams, including Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, are also contemplating whether to remain in the league. One of them is already looking to sell the franchise to any interested party.

While Hockey India (HI) are in talks with multiple corporate bodies to pick up teams, a Bengaluru-based organisation will be joining in. “But that said, the league cannot take place with only 2 or 3 teams right,” a team owner told HT.

Six teams for men? While the men’s HIL is on a safer pedestal, the league’s building blocks are already beginning to crumble. The HIL returned two seasons ago after an almost eight-year gap and is yet to find its footing.

After one season, Visakhapatnam based Team Gonasika, owned by Odia mining tycoon Tarini Prasad Mohanty, as well as UP Rudras left the league leaving the HIL governing council with immense worry. While Gonasika was replaced by a men’s Ranchi Royals outfit, UP Rudras was replaced by a HIL Governing Council team as the HI was unable to get a buyer in time.

In the men’s HIL too, Royals have already pulled out, and are likely to be replaced by the new Bengaluru-based team. There is talk that Tamil Nadu Dragons will have new owners while a couple of other teams are contemplating their existence in the league. “There is a real possibility that there could be only six teams instead of eight,” a team official told HT.

To make it financially more viable for the teams, HI has already waived off the annual franchise fee (initially set at ₹7 crore for men and ₹3 crore for women, halved after a season). Instead, teams will only have to pay a share of the league’s operating costs.

“Say the cost of running the league is ₹30 crore and the sponsors cover ₹20 crore out of that, then the rest of the ₹10 crore will have to be shared by all the teams, which is way less than the franchise fee,” a team CEO said on condition of anonymity.

While the league was broadcast on Doordarshan last year, an HI official told HT that they are on the verge of concluding a deal with Zee as a broadcast partner for the upcoming season.

The total cost a team had to bear last season was in the range of ₹13- ₹15 crore, which includes the players’ purse, franchisee fee, boarding and lodging, travel and other operational costs. The teams also earn money through sponsorships which covers approximately ₹3-4 crore.