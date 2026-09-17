Virgo Horoscope Today, September 17, 2026: Don’t take on someone else’s problem as your own financial responsibility

The day may begin with a touch of restlessness, but it gathers strength once you start moving with purpose. The Moon remains in Scorpio in your third house for the practical day, supporting communication, short travel, paperwork, effort, and the confidence that comes from doing rather than waiting. You may have more calls, messages, quick decisions, or back and forth movement than usual, so keep your bag, charger, and documents organised. If you have been hesitating over a small but important step, today favors courage in manageable doses.
Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, is an ongoing slow transit that adds seriousness, duty, and occasional emotional weight in close relationships and formal dealings, so patience and mature conversation remain necessary. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, and Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, form an ongoing axis that can create an odd mix of overwork and withdrawal, making routine, sleep, and work boundaries especially important. Mercury is well placed to support clear thinking and practical speech today.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Partnership matters may remain stable, though not overly dramatic, and that is not a bad thing. If you are married or committed, steady behavior speaks loudly today. Reply on time, keep your promises, and avoid turning a small scheduling issue into an emotional issue. Serious conversations can go well if both people stay focused on solutions.
If single, a connection may grow through regular contact, shared work, study, or local travel rather than through instant intensity. Family responsibilities may keep romance practical, but warmth is still possible in small gestures. Children may do well or bring good news, yet try not to place too much pressure on outcomes. Appreciation works better than constant correction.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
This is a useful day for students and working professionals alike. Your confidence rises through action, especially once you stop waiting for perfect conditions. Students may find it easier to reach their goals if they follow a simple timetable, revise actively, and ask direct questions where confused. Writing, analysis, language work, and interview preparation are especially supported.
In career matters, bold but sensible choices can push you to work harder in a good way. Mars adds drive in professional effort, so meetings, presentations, sales calls, reporting, and coordination can move well when you prepare the facts first. Financial gain or praise may come more through personal effort than luck, so rely on discipline. If travel around the city is part of your workday, build in extra time and keep all practical details handy.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Money improves through effort, follow up, and sensible handling, not through shortcuts. If payments have been delayed, today is good for reminders, invoicing, or finishing the task that allows money to move. You may also think more carefully about how daily expenses drain resources through small leaks.
This is a suitable day to review transport costs, phone bills, study spending, or work related purchases. Gains may be modest but satisfying because they come from your own discipline. Avoid taking on someone else’s problem as your financial responsibility. Keep records straight and resist late evening impulse spending online.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Restlessness can make you feel more tired than you actually are, so pace yourself. Short movement breaks, fresh air, and lighter meals can help if the mind starts racing. Be mindful of shoulders, posture, and strain from carrying devices or bags while commuting. Because the day may be busy with calls and movement, hydration can easily be forgotten.
Sleep also deserves attention, especially if you push yourself too hard in the name of productivity. A shorter to do list completed well will support health more than a heroic schedule that drains you.
Tip for the Day:
Use your courage in small steps and let effort build momentum.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More