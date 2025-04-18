HT Kick Off: Jose Molina: man behind the “football machine”

“Good night,” he said at the start of what would be his final Indian Super League (ISL) media conference of the season. “Oh, good night here is after.” That was Jose Molina on realising that he had addressed the room the Iberian way. He laughed, so did the press corps. It is one thing to have a star-studded roster and quite another to make them runaway winners. Jose Molina has done that.(@Hussainov1ch on X)

“Keep calm”

Even after helping Mohun Bagan Super Giant win their first ISL double , Molina was his usual calm self. What was the half-time talk like after Bengaluru FC had attacked in waves? Molina was the epitome of sangfroid even then. It was the same like always, he said. “Keep calm, believe in yourself and enjoy.”

It was a trait he had shown through the early trough and crest that followed. Before the match against Mohammedan Sporting, and after a wobbly start which included losing the Durand Cup, Molina was asked if his job was on the line. That was not in his control, he said, adding that he believed in his players and in himself. Quiet confidence has defined his time in India in 2024-25.

Jamie Maclaren after scoring the winner in the ISL cup final on Saturday.(Samir Jana/HT)

And, for those who remember him as ATK head coach, in 2016. Molina had changed almost the entire starting 11 in the second-leg of the semi-final and still got ATK to protect the one-goal lead against Mumbai City FC. Nothing but respect, said Steve Coppell when our conversation touched upon that ahead of the 2017-18 season.

By then, Molina had left possibly because of the breakdown in relations between ATK and Atletico Madrid. Mohun Bagan did not retain Antonio Lopez Habas after he won the league shield in 2023-24 but Molina is likely to stay. .

No discord in change room

It seems right that Molina said he would try to be the first coach to retain the ISL cup and/or shield (as discussed in the last issue, hopefully, there will be one) even as he takes Mohun Bagan above and beyond the domestic scene. Punjab FC beat them 2-0 in the final of the Dream Sports Championship's under-17 competition but from youth to senior, Mohun Bagan have dominated the season . Their challenge in 2025-26 will be to be competitive in Asian Champions League 2.

It is what Sanjiv Goenka would want . It is what he has been wanting since the merger in 2020. Football clubs in India have rarely shown this kind of ambition.

One day after calling them a football machine, Bengaluru FC coach Gerard Zaragoza said Mohun Bagan could field two teams. It is difficult to argue with the depth in Mohun Bagan’s roster. But that can also create an unhappy change room, an Armando Sadiku-like situation (following his brain-fade of a celebration, he had FC Goa have parted). Or a public altercation between Cleiton Silva and Oscar Bruzon. But it did not because of Molina and his staff – the Spaniard has never been parsimonious in sharing credit with them.

The players, some of whom had played in World Cup finals, believed in us, said Molina. They also got the coach’s backing in public. Molina protected Vishal Kaith after his iffy India performance. Liston Colaco and Anirudh Thapa could not impose themselves in the final but Molina said they were good and were taken off because they were tired. It is because of him that Suhail Bhatt was promoted to the first team and Dippendu Biswas made 14 appearances this term.

If a picture can speak a thousand words...(Samir Jana/HT)

Bengaluru FC could not translate possession into front-third efficiency. So long as they stayed compact and patient, Mohun Bagan knew there would be opportunities. There always is.

Mohun Bagan, Molina said, knew Bengaluru would dominate the midfield because they have players who love the ball. What Mohun Bagan have is a potent attack, a solid defence and a bench that can win matches, he said. A goal difference of +31 after the league phase is proof.

By bringing on Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Greg Stewart after that, Molina got Mohun Bagan to wrest control. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu exhorted his mates after Jamie Maclaren’s goal but Bengaluru FC did not have the legs. There would be no more surprises on Saturday.

Note: The Asian Game podcast invited me for an episode on the ISL final and Indian football. You can listen to it here.

PLAY OF THE WEEK