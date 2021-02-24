IND USA
In much-anticipated return, Hima could have 100m showdown with Dutee
File image of Hima Das.(Getty Images for IAAF)
File image of Hima Das.(Getty Images for IAAF)
sports

In much-anticipated return, Hima could have 100m showdown with Dutee

  • Barring a few smaller meets in Europe, Hima did not compete much in 2019 owing to a persistent back problem.
By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:51 PM IST

The much-anticipated return of Hima Das and her 100m showdown with Dutee Chand should headline the Indian Grand Prix II at the National Institute of Sports, Patiala, on Thursday.

Hit by a persistent back problem, Hima will return to track in 100m and 200m. She has stepped away from the 400m, the distance that made her a household name in India after she won the IAAF World U-20 Championships gold in 2018. Hima followed that up with three medals at the Asian Games in Jakarta the same year: an individual silver and two 400m relay medals. Her timing of 50.79 achieved in Jakarta is the 400m national record. But then her back played up.

Barring a few smaller meets in Europe, Hima did not compete much in 2019 and was on a long road to recovery. So, it will be an unfamiliar territory for Hima at the top level when she turns up for 100m and 200m.

"She used to compete in 100m and 200m before she made her mark in the 400m. She might take some time but she will do good in shorter distances,” said her childhood coach Nipon Das.

“In long races she was finding it bit difficult with the back injury so coaches in the camp have prepared her for 100 and 200m. Let’s see how she holds up in her first race in a long time.”

In 100m, Hima will have Dutee Chand, who has been unchallenged in the dash in domestic meets, as her competitor making for an exciting contest between two of India's leading sprinters.

There is a plan in place to have Dutee and Hima in the relay team as the two can drive India’s Tokyo Olympics qualification prospect in 4X100m.

Dutee is looking forward to strong competition from Hima. “She has a good height and if she can show good speed, there will be a good fight between us and both can benefit. In 100m, it is more about getting good competition and being pushed. It is her first race and she will get to know more about her speed over the distance only during a competition. There is a big difference between 400m and 100m,” said Dutee.

The 25-year-old Dutee, who holds the national record in 100m with 11.22s, clocked 11.51 in the Indian Grand Prix I on February 18. The Tokyo Olympics qualification time for 100m is 11.15 seconds. “My focus is to achieve the qualification standard. I will take part in this GP and then the Federation Cup in March.”

Compared to Indian GP I, there will be some other big names like long-jumper M Shreeshankar and shot-putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor also taking part.

Topics
hima das
Arjun Atwal(Getty Images)
Arjun Atwal(Getty Images)
others

Atwal will play for Dad and Tiger as he joins Lahiri at Puerto Rico Open

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Atwal will be joined by Anirban Lahiri, who last featured on the PGA TOUR three weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open. The two last played at the same event in Bermuda, a holiday isle like Puerto Rico.
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Woods is awake and responsive, says Indian-American doctor Anish Mahajan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Woods suffered serious leg injuries and was trapped but conscious when emergency responders reached the scene of his one-vehicle rollover crash on a stretch of road near Los Angeles in California known for speeding and accidents, authorities said.
File image(FIA Formula E via Getty Images)
File image(FIA Formula E via Getty Images)
others

Formula E says future is stable even after Audi, BMW pull out

By Rajesh Pansare
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:33 PM IST
  • While they were busy putting in the framework to get the seventh edition up and going, they received a setback when two of the biggest manufacturers—Audi and BMW—announced their decision to pull out from the sport at the end of this season.
United States' Coco Gauff: File Photo(AP)
United States' Coco Gauff: File Photo(AP)
tennis

Coco Gauff advances to Adelaide International quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The 16-year-old American beat sixth-seeded Petra Martic 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the hard-court tournament at Memorial Drive.
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
others

Bajrang, Vinesh eye good outing on return to action in Matteo Pellicone

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The two Olympic-bound wrestlers, who had skipped the World Cup in Belgrade, Serbia in December last year, will look for a good outing at the international ranking series tournament.
A view shows the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, U.S., where golfer Tiger Woods was taken to following a car crash, February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
A view shows the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California, U.S., where golfer Tiger Woods was taken to following a car crash, February 23, 2021. (REUTERS)
others

Tiger Woods out of surgery on leg after car crash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Woods' Twitter account posted an update Tuesday night that included a statement from Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
File image of PV Sindhu.(AFP)
File image of PV Sindhu.(AFP)
badminton

All England draws: Sindhu gets easy passage to quarters, tough for Saina

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The 2021 All England Open will be the second tournament this year to offer ranking points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, after the Swiss Open.
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju(Twitter)
others

Shorter quarantine period is being planned for shooting world cup: Rijiju

PTI, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 AM IST
The ISSF Combined World Cup will be held in New Delhi from March 18 to 29 with shooters from more than 40 countries, including UK and Brazil, taking part in the event.
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
File-This Dec. 19, 2020, file photo shows Tiger Woods.(AP)
others

Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:05 PM IST
A rod placed in tibia, while screws and pins were placed in ankle, the surgeon added.
Britain's Andy Murray.(REUTERS)
Britain's Andy Murray.(REUTERS)
tennis

Murray loses 1st ATP Tour match in 4 months in straight sets

AP, Montpellier
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Murray’s lack of match fitness was apparent as he was beaten 7-6 (8), 6-1 by the big-serving Belarusian in one hour and 44 minutes in the first round of the indoor hard-court event in Montpellier.
Indian football team. File(PTI)
Indian football team. File(PTI)
football

Indian football team to play friendlies against Oman and UAE in March

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:03 AM IST
It was in November 2019 that the Blue Tigers last played at the international arena -- in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Afghanistan (in Tajikistan) and Oman (in Muscat).
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks up during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks up during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Spada/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
football

UEFA open probe after Ibrahimovic racially abused at Red Star

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Serbian media reported that Ibrahimovic, who has Bosnian roots, was insulted by an individual seated in the Red Star stadium's VIP box during the Feb. 18 clash.
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand. File
World chess champion Viswanathan Anand. File
others

Anand roped in to supervise Indian MNC’s global chess league

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:18 AM IST
With lockdowns in place in different parts of the world last year, chess witnessed a huge surge in popularity with many taking to it in the digital space.
Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud.(AFP)
Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud.(AFP)
football

Acrobatic Giroud gives Chelsea advantage over Atletico

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:15 AM IST
The French striker broke the deadlock in the 68th minute with an outrageous bicycle kick which was flagged offside but eventually given following a lengthy VAR review as the ball had come off Atletico's Mario Hermoso before Giroud hit it.
Tiger Woods. File(AP)
Tiger Woods. File(AP)
others

Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in car wreck

Reuters, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:11 AM IST
The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told a news conference hours later, adding that Woods was conscious and "able to communicate" when rescue personnel arrived.
