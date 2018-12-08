Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

India vs Canada Hockey World Cup 2018 Live updates: India eye quarter-final berth

Hockey World Cup 2018 Live Updates: as it happened: India eye a direct entry into the quarter-finals of the Hockey World Cup 2018 as they take on Canada on Saturday in their last Pool C match.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 08, 2018 18:07 IST
highlights

India take on Canada in their last Pool C match of the Hockey world Cup 2018 knowing a win would more than likely book their place in the quarter final stage of the tournament. India come into the match having won one and drawn one of their two matches in the tournament so far. The hosts thrashed South Africa 5-0 in their opening game and then drew 2-2 against Belgium in their next game. Canada for their part are not out of it yet despite having a solitary point from their two games. The result of the game between Belgium and South Africa could have a huge influence on what they need to do against India.

18:07 hrs IST

Preview

Here is our preview of the match between India and Canada.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/other-sports/hockey-world-cup-eyeing-direct-into-quarters-india-vary-of-canada-threat/story-I86EUtW678jJKTmNeqT7EO.html

17:47 hrs IST

In other match

Belgium are currently 4-1 up against South Africa and if the result stays the same India will not be knocked out whatever happens against Canada. India though will be looking to get a direct entry in the quarters.

17:27 hrs IST

Hello and Welcome

Hello and Welcome to the live updates for the match between India and Canada at the Hockey World Cup. It’s gonna be a cracker.