India vs Canada Hockey World Cup 2018 Live updates: India eye quarter-final berth
Hockey World Cup 2018 Live Updates: as it happened: India eye a direct entry into the quarter-finals of the Hockey World Cup 2018 as they take on Canada on Saturday in their last Pool C match.
18:07 hrs IST
17:47 hrs IST
17:27 hrs IST
Hello and Welcome
India take on Canada in their last Pool C match of the Hockey world Cup 2018 knowing a win would more than likely book their place in the quarter final stage of the tournament. India come into the match having won one and drawn one of their two matches in the tournament so far. The hosts thrashed South Africa 5-0 in their opening game and then drew 2-2 against Belgium in their next game. Canada for their part are not out of it yet despite having a solitary point from their two games. The result of the game between Belgium and South Africa could have a huge influence on what they need to do against India.
Here is our preview of the match between India and Canada.
Belgium are currently 4-1 up against South Africa and if the result stays the same India will not be knocked out whatever happens against Canada. India though will be looking to get a direct entry in the quarters.
