IPL 2019: Sanju Samson’s ton in vain as David Warner, Jonny Bairstow power SRH to 5-wicket win over RR

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten ton went in vain as a stunning opening partnership between David Warner and Jonny Bairstow powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

Chasing a formidable target of 199, SRH got off to a blistering start with Warner taking the attack to every RR bowler. Bairstow was content will being at the non-striker’s end as Warner helped Hyderabad go past the 50-run mark in just the fifth over.

Warner notched up his half-century off 26 deliveries as he and Bairstow powered SRH over the 100-run mark in the ninth over. Warner’s brilliant innings was finally ended by Ben Stokes who removes him for 69.

Bairstow was the next to depart as he was dismissed by Shreyas Gopal following a brilliant catch at the ropes by Dhawan Kulkarni for 45. Vijay Shankar hit a quickfire 35 off 15 deliveries but he and skipper Kane Williamson fell in quick succession, leaving the middle-order with a lot to do.

Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan put together a 34-run stand off 20 deliveries and the latter hit a four and six off Jofra Archer in the penultimate over to get the team over the line with six balls to spare.

Earlier, Sanju Samson hit the first century of this season’s IPL and together with skipper Ajinkya Rahane stitched a century stand to guide Rajasthan Royals to a mammoth 198/2.

Samson didn’t spare a single SRH bowler during the course of his unbeaten 102*. His stunning innings included 10 boundaries and four massive sixes.

After opting to bat, Rahane led RR’s attack from the front with 49-ball 70 and together with Samson shared 119 runs for the second wicket to set the base for the total after the early dismissal of Jos Buttler.

Introduced into the attack in the fourth over, Rashid Khan (1/24) struck with only his second ball, cleaning up dangerman Buttler around his legs.

After Buttler’s dismissal, skipper Rahane was joined at the crease by Samson and the duo played cautiously without taking any undue risk to take the team forward.

While Rahane played the anchor’s role, Samson opened up his arms soon and smashed two sixes in consecutive overs of Shabaz Nadeem and Siddharth Kaul to give some momentum to Rajasthan’s innings.

After a slow start, Rahane stepped on the accelerator and welcomed Vijay Shankar with six over deep square leg boundary.

Both Rahane and Samson paced their innings to perfection, as after playing cautiously initially, they broke their shackles when needed and notched up the team’s 100 in 11.5 overs.

Rahane registered his first fifty of the season in 38 balls while Samson brought up his half-century in 34 deliveries as the duo raised 100-run stand for the second wicket.

Rahane finally departed in the 16th over after off Nadeem but Samson kept going on the other end. He cut loose in the 18th over where he smashed 24 runs off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s over.

Then Stokes and Samson inflicted further damage on SRH by scoring 21 runs off the last over from Bhuvneshwar.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 23:58 IST