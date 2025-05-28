Lamine Yamal's contract with Barcelona till 2031 can make him the club's highest-paid player. Here's how

Barcelona's teenage soccer sensation Lamine Yamal has signed a mega contract extension that will tie him to the Spanish La Liga champions until 2031, The 17-year-old Spanish football prodigy Lamine Yamal extended his contract with FC Barcelona until 2031 on Tuesday, announced the Catalan club on May 27, 2025.(AFP)

Barcelona announced Lamine Yamal’s contract extension on Tuesday. This is the teenage winger’s first big contract of his career.

The club said in a statement that Lamine Yamal signed his new contract at the Barcelona office in the presence of club president Joan Laporta, first vice president Rafa Yusta, and sporting director Anderson Luis de Souza “Deco,” amongst others.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Yamal’s contract extension was one of Barcelona’s priorities this summer. The winger also wanted to be done with it as soon as possible so that he could enjoy some time off after the UEFA Nations League duties for Spain in June.

The mega Lamine Yamal contract with Barcelona

Local media have reported that Lamine Yamal's contract could make him the Catalan club’s highest-paid player if he meets certain performance-related clauses.

While specific details remain confidential, Yamal’s market value, estimated at $195 million by Transfermarkt, underscores his rising status. Notably, Barcelona has implemented a new policy of keeping Yamal's buyout clause undisclosed, contrasting with his previous staggering clause of $1.08 billion.

The 17-year-old forward, whose deal was due to expire in 2026, enjoyed a stellar season, helping Barca win LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, with 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 matches. The teenager is already considered one of the best players in the world.

Yamal has already made 106 appearances for the first team and has racked up an impressive array of records, becoming the youngest ever goalscorer in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Super Cup, and the youngest player ever to make 100 appearances for the Blaugranes.

Having displayed such entertaining football this season, Yamal is a leading contender for this year's Ballon d’Or.

.