Magical Lionel Messi hits hattrick, equals World Cup goals record

The Lionel Messi show hit the World Cup in some pomp with the Argentina talisman’s hat-trick to celebrate his becoming the first man to play in six editions. The diminutive player who turns 39 in a week delighted fans in the packed Kansas City Stadium and worldwide with no signs of a recent hamstring issue, sprinkling his genius all over the pitch to subdue Algeria 3-0 and kick off the title defence in style. Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Algeria.

The Kansas Stadium, packed with Argentina fans in the team’s colours and singing Messi’s name, was rocking as Messi equalled Germany striker Miroslav Klose’s World Cup record of 16 goals, zooming past France’s Kylian Mbappe who had scored twice in the 3-1 win over Senegal earlier on Wednesday (IST) to move up to 14 and briefly past Messi.

Messi, making a record 200th appearance for Argentina, smiled sheepishly when he was caught off-side marginally early in the game. But after that it was that astonishing control, vision, smooth movement and ability to either slip in the right pass every time or be there to receive and send tremors through the defence.

It took just 17 minutes for Messi and Argentina to get going. Algeria took had found a goal chalked off for off-side. A move down the middle looked innocuous as Messi passed back to Rodrigo de Paul. But Messi had moved ahead as Paul’s return sliced through the defence. One touch and Messi whipped a shot that left Algeria goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, son of France great Zinedine, flailing as he only got his finger tips to it.

There appear to be two Argentina teams on the pitch. The rugged and collective defence work that quickly shuts out the lines Algerians midfielders were looking to exploit, while Messi walks seemingly uninterested around the centre line. The moment possession is turned though, Messi comes alive.

Having taken Argentina to the final in 2014, and eventually carried them to the title in Qatar four years ago, the big question was whether the greatest of the generation still had motivation left to fight for another World Cup. On the evidence provided, the champions have hit the tournament in awesome form.

The only jarring moment Messi provided was in the 31st minute when he left his stud on Algerian defender Aissa Mandi, seemingly out of nowhere. He was lucky to escape a yellow card. Rest all was about the Messi acceleration, one-touch flicks that overwhelmed the two-time African champions.

Action seemed to slow down in the second half until it a Messi flick saw a left-wing cross deflected by Zidane, watched by his father in the stands. Mac Allister’s powerful shot was again pushed by the goalkeeper on to Messi’s path for a tap-in goal.

Having gone 2-0 up in the 60th minute, the range of passing by Argentina’s seasoned group was too much for Algeria. Messi went close for his hat-trick, but Zidane put out a firm hand to concede a corner, but he was helpless in the 76th minute. Substitute Nico Gonzales squared to Messi on top of the penalty area. As the entire Algerian defence stood rooted, Messi picked the spot to the goalkeeper’s right and drilled a low shot.

He wheeled off gleefully as his teammates rushed in to celebrate. Messi was off soon after with the crowd giving a standing ovation.

The grand performance will shake off any doubts whether Messi was in shape to spearhead Argentina’s quest for a foruth World Cup. His moving to Miami in the Major League Soccer seems to have done a world of good, in terms of lesser playing intensity to preserve his body and to be around people who are close to him.

It turned out to be the day of the mega stars at the World Cup. After Mbappe showed his form in France’s impressive win, it was Erling Haaland’s turn as the Norway and Manchester City star too scored twice in the 4-1 victory over Iraq in Group I at the Boston Stadium.