Mirra Andreeva's family: All about her parents and sister

Mirra Andreeva upset World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to claim the Indian Wells title on Sunday, securing a thrilling three-set victory, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, poses with the winner's trophy at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)

The 17-year-old Russian rising star triumphed over Sabalenka just days after revealing she was eagerly awaiting a "special gift" from her parents — a puppy promised to her by her mother.

Andreeva had been expecting the dog last fall after her mother promised to get her one if she broke into the WTA’s Top 20. In October, after reaching the China Open quarterfinals, Andreeva reminded her mother of the promise.

“Before, I was always checking live rankings, because before, I was playing for a dog. So after every match I play, I would check the live rankings to see if I did it,” Andreeva said, Express UK reported.

Six months later, the puppy has yet to arrive, but Andreeva is optimistic it will happen soon. She has been researching the best breed to bring on tour.

“Well, no dog yet, because we're still kind of thinking what's gonna be better. I'm thinking to get a girl, because the girls are basically they're a bit smaller in the size, so it's gonna be easier to travel with a girl,” she said after beating Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells on Thursday.

“I'm thinking to get an ultra mini labradoodle. It's going to be a Labrador mixed with poodle, and it's ultra mini, so going to be even smaller than a mini version. It's going to take time until the dog that I want will be born. We wait for now.”

Mirra Andreeva's Family -

Born on April 29, 2007, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Mirra Andreeva is the daughter of Raisa and Alexander. She has an older sister, Erika.

According to Sportskeeda, Andreeva's mother, Raisa, developed an interest in tennis after watching Marat Safin at the 2005 Australian Open and decided her daughters would pursue the sport. The family moved to Moscow for training as the girls began to show potential. In 2022, both sisters began training at the Elite Tennis Centre in France.

Erika, who has won three ITF titles, reached a career-high ranking of No. 67 on September 23, 2024. She reached the second round of both the 2024 Wimbledon and US Open.