Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mirra Andreeva's family: All about her parents and sister

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 17, 2025 02:23 AM IST

Mirra Andreeva is the daughter of Raisa and Alexander. She has an older sister, Erika. Mirra won the Indian Wells title on Sunday.

Mirra Andreeva upset World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to claim the Indian Wells title on Sunday, securing a thrilling three-set victory, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, poses with the winner's trophy at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)
Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, poses with the winner's trophy at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP)

The 17-year-old Russian rising star triumphed over Sabalenka just days after revealing she was eagerly awaiting a "special gift" from her parents — a puppy promised to her by her mother.

Andreeva had been expecting the dog last fall after her mother promised to get her one if she broke into the WTA’s Top 20. In October, after reaching the China Open quarterfinals, Andreeva reminded her mother of the promise.

“Before, I was always checking live rankings, because before, I was playing for a dog. So after every match I play, I would check the live rankings to see if I did it,” Andreeva said, Express UK reported.

Six months later, the puppy has yet to arrive, but Andreeva is optimistic it will happen soon. She has been researching the best breed to bring on tour.

“Well, no dog yet, because we're still kind of thinking what's gonna be better. I'm thinking to get a girl, because the girls are basically they're a bit smaller in the size, so it's gonna be easier to travel with a girl,” she said after beating Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals of Indian Wells on Thursday.

“I'm thinking to get an ultra mini labradoodle. It's going to be a Labrador mixed with poodle, and it's ultra mini, so going to be even smaller than a mini version. It's going to take time until the dog that I want will be born. We wait for now.”

Mirra Andreeva's Family -

Born on April 29, 2007, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Mirra Andreeva is the daughter of Raisa and Alexander. She has an older sister, Erika.

According to Sportskeeda, Andreeva's mother, Raisa, developed an interest in tennis after watching Marat Safin at the 2005 Australian Open and decided her daughters would pursue the sport. The family moved to Moscow for training as the girls began to show potential. In 2022, both sisters began training at the Elite Tennis Centre in France.

Erika, who has won three ITF titles, reached a career-high ranking of No. 67 on September 23, 2024. She reached the second round of both the 2024 Wimbledon and US Open.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
See More
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On