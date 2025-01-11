Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

The Kolkata derby is finally here. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to continue their dominance over East Bengal when the two sides battle it out in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. The match was earlier slated to go ahead in Kolkata, but the fixture had to be shifted out. Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25: Here are all the streaming details for the all-important match(PTI)

The decision was taken after the Bidhannagar Police raised concerns about inadequate security during the Gangasagar Mela from January 10 to 18. For the uninitiated, the Salt Lake Stadium falls under the jurisdiction of the Bidhannagar Police.

Mohun Bagan vs. East Bengal will now be played in Assam. The Mariners, who are at the top of the points table, will look to register yet another win over East Bengal.

Mohun Bagan have won eight of the nine matches played between these two times in the history of the ISL. East Bengal are currently at the 11th spot in the points table with 14 points from 14 matches.

If Mohun Bagan win against East Bengal on Saturday, they have a chance to extend their lead at the top to eight points.

Here are all the streaming details for the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal

When will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match take place?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match will take place on Saturday, January 11. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match take place?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match will take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.

Where to watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network and Star Sports 3.

Where to watch the live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match?

The live streaming of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match will be available on JioCinema app and website.