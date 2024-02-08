 No. 6 Tennessee rolls past LSU. Michigan holds on to edge No. 11 Wisconsin - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / No. 6 Tennessee rolls past LSU. Michigan holds on to edge No. 11 Wisconsin

No. 6 Tennessee rolls past LSU. Michigan holds on to edge No. 11 Wisconsin

AP |
Feb 08, 2024 08:36 AM IST

No. 6 Tennessee rolls past LSU. Michigan holds on to edge No. 11 Wisconsin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht had 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead No. 6 Tennessee to an 88-68 victory over LSU on Wednesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Zakai Zeigler had 17 points, nine assists and five steals and Jordan Gainey came off the bench to score 18 for the Volunteers (17-5, 7-2 Southeastern Conference).

The Tigers (12-10, 4-5) were led by Will Baker with 16 points. Derek Fountain scored 11. LSU lost despite dominating the rebounding, 40-27. Trae Hannibal, a 6-foot-2 guard, led the way with 11.

MICHIGAN 72, No. 11 WISCONSIN 68

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Dug McDaniel scored 16 points, including three free throws in the final 19 seconds, to help Michigan hold against Wisconsin.

Tarris Reed had 12 points, Will Tschetter scored 11 points and Terrance Williams chipped in with 10 points for the Wolverines (8-15, 3-9 Big Ten), who had lost five straight and 10 of their last 11.

AJ Storr scored 20 points to lead the Badgers (16-7, 8-4), who have lost a season-high three consecutive games and struggled to make 3-pointers for the second game in a row. They were 5 of 19 from beyond the arc, a game after going 3 of 19 on 3-pointers in a loss to No. 2 Purdue.

No. 12 AUBURN 99, No. 16 ALABAMA 81

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored a career-high 26 points and Johni Broome had 24 to lead Auburn past Alabama to move into a tie atop the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers (19-4, 8-2 SEC) are tied for first with the Crimson Tide (16-7, 8-2) and No. 15 South Carolina. They held the nation’s top scoring offense to 37% shooting two weeks after Alabama snapped its in-state rival’s 11-game winning streak with a 79-75 win in Tuscaloosa.

Williams shot 8 of 13 from the floor and made nine of 10 free throws. Broome had seven rebounds, five blocked shots and two steals.

Mark Sears led Alabama with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

