 Number Theory: The closest three-way EPL title race enters its home stretch - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: The closest three-way EPL title race enters its home stretch

By howindialives.com
Mar 30, 2024 12:29 PM IST

The last quarter burst of the English Premier League (EPL) gets underway this weekend

As the last quarter burst of the English Premier League (EPL) gets underway this weekend, Manchester City hosting Arsenal on Sunday has a lot more riding on it than any other remaining match. In a title race of three fine teams, separated by finer margins, this match between two of those sides has the potential to alter the title race irrevocably for both.

Alejandro Garnacho scores a goal during the English Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool. (AP)
Alejandro Garnacho scores a goal during the English Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park Stadium in Liverpool. (AP)
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now! Catch all the Latest WPL Schedule 2024 and Live score along with WPL Points Table, IPL Schedule and WTC related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Number Theory: The closest three-way EPL title race enters its home stretch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On