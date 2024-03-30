Number Theory: The closest three-way EPL title race enters its home stretch
Mar 30, 2024 12:29 PM IST
The last quarter burst of the English Premier League (EPL) gets underway this weekend
As the last quarter burst of the English Premier League (EPL) gets underway this weekend, Manchester City hosting Arsenal on Sunday has a lot more riding on it than any other remaining match. In a title race of three fine teams, separated by finer margins, this match between two of those sides has the potential to alter the title race irrevocably for both.
