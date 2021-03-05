IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Olympic-bound Neeraj Chopra shatters own javelin throw national record at IGP
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.(AFP)
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.(AFP)
sports

Olympic-bound Neeraj Chopra shatters own javelin throw national record at IGP

The 24-year-old Chopra opened the competition with an effort of 83.03m before having two foul throws. After a fourth throw of 83.36m, Chopra sent the javelin to 88.07m amid loud cheers from a sizeable audience at the NIS Patiala. His final throw was 82.24m.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:40 PM IST

Olympic-bound star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra smashed his own national record with a throw of 88.07m, which is also the best of the year so far, in a sensational return to action during the third Indian Grand Prix meet here on Friday.

Competing for the first time in more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the whole of 2020 calendar, Chopra hurled the spear to a distance of 88.07m in his fifth attempt to obliterate his earlier national record of 88.06m, sealed during the gold-winning effort at the 2018 Asian Games.

The 24-year-old Chopra opened the competition with an effort of 83.03m before having two foul throws. After a fourth throw of 83.36m, Chopra sent the javelin to 88.07m amid loud cheers from a sizeable audience at the NIS Patiala. His final throw was 82.24m.

"I was prepared and today it was windy. I used my favourite javelin which helped me. Pandemic did affect training and preparation but we managed to hold on," said Chopra who is also the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

"On the world level I would need to perform even better as current standard in the world is quite high."

Chopra qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in January last year in an event in South Africa during his training stint in that country. That was also the last competition he had taken part in before Friday.

Chopra, who was representing Haryana in the IGP, had said that he will also take part in the Federation Cup National Championships to be held here from March 15-18.

Another Olympic-bound javelin thrower, Shivpal Singh of Uttar Pradesh, was second with a best throw of 81.63m while Sahil Silwal, representing Haryana, was third with a best effort of 80.65m.

The Tokyo Olympics qualification mark in men's javelin is 85m.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neeraj chopra tokyo olympics 2021
Close
FILE PHOTO: Seiko Hashimoto, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, speaks during a media briefing after a council meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Seiko Hashimoto, President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, speaks during a media briefing after a council meeting in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(REUTERS)
olympics

New Tokyo Olympic president tries to assure Japan on safety

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Seiko Hashimoto is trying to assure everyone that the Olympics will be safe and secure, a phrase she repeated a dozen times Friday in her inaugural news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks past manager Juergen Klopp after being substituted off.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah walks past manager Juergen Klopp after being substituted off.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Salah was feeling the intensity, Klopp says after Chelsea defeat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Klopp took off Salah, the league's leading scorer with 17 goals, for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the 62nd minute when Liverpool were hunting an equaliser after Mason Mount had given Chelsea the lead in the first half.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France's Benoit Paire.(REUTERS)
France's Benoit Paire.(REUTERS)
tennis

Paire spits on court, tanks and crashes out of Argentina Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
World number 29 Paire, seeded third in the tournament, lost his temper over a line call when 2-0 down in the second set after a Cerundolo serve down the middle was judged an ace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Gerard Pique.(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Gerard Pique.(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona defender Piqué out with right knee injury

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:27 AM IST
The defender scored four minutes into second-half stoppage time to force extra time and help the team advance to the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates with Hugo Lloris after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates with Hugo Lloris after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tottenham edge past Fulham thanks to Adarabioyo own goal

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Victory dragged Tottenham back into the race for a Champions League spot with Jose Mourinho's eighth-placed side on 42 points from 26 matches, four points behind Everton in fourth, ahead of Sunday's clash with Crystal Palace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates scoring their first goal with Reece James.(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates scoring their first goal with Reece James.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Mount goal earns Chelsea victory at toothless Liverpool

Reuters, Liverpool, England
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Mount cut in to curl a low shot past Liverpool keeper Alisson in the 42nd minute, after Timo Werner had earlier had a goal disallowed, to give Chelsea a deserved halftime lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of India women's hockey team players(Getty Images)
File image of India women's hockey team players(Getty Images)
hockey

Indian women's hockey team ends Germany tour with 1-2 defeat

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:38 PM IST
It was India's fourth defeat in as many matches as the team stayed winless in the tour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Sumit Nagal(AP)
India's Sumit Nagal(AP)
tennis

Sumit Nagal registers biggest win of career, beats world No.22

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:18 PM IST
  • The 23-year-old Indian earned the biggest victory of his career thus far, defeating world No. 22 and second seed Chilean Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of the ATP 250 Argentina Open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the second round men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP)
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the second round men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Tsitsipas beats Hurkacz to reach Rotterdam quarters

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:14 PM IST
  • Tsitsipas will next face Russian player Karen Khachanov, who spent Thursday playing doubles after beating Cameron Norrie in the second round Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka (REUTERS)
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka (REUTERS)
tennis

Top seeds Svitolina and Pliskova upset at Qatar Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Azarenka held off a late comeback from top-seeded Svitolina, her doubles partner this week, to seal a 6-2, 6-4 win on her third match point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Rajeshwari Kumari
File photo of Rajeshwari Kumari
others

Indian women's trap team settles for silver in ISSF World Cup

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:40 PM IST
The Indian team engineered a fantastic comeback in the gold medal match on Thursday, coming back from 0-4 down to tie the final at 4-4. However, it could not hold on in the last series of 15-shot per team and had to be content with second best.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Gerard Pique holds his knee after getting injured during the the Copa del Rey semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday March 3, 2021. (AP)
Barcelona's Gerard Pique holds his knee after getting injured during the the Copa del Rey semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday March 3, 2021. (AP)
football

Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:26 PM IST
Injuries have restricted the 34-year-old to just 15 appearances this season and local media have reported that Pique faces a further three weeks on the sidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Romania's Simona Halep (REUTERS)
Romania's Simona Halep (REUTERS)
tennis

Halep pulls out of Dubai Tennis Championships with back issue

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:24 PM IST
World number three Halep, who also pulled out of this week's Qatar Open in Doha, has not played a competitive match since losing in straight sets to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Amit Panghal(AP)
India's Amit Panghal(AP)
others

Vikas, Manish in semis; Panghal bows out of Boxam International

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The Olympic-bound Panghal, who is also an Asian Games and Asian Championships gold-medallist, went down in a split verdict to make a surprisingly early exit from the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharath Kamal Achanta of India(Getty Images)
Sharath Kamal Achanta of India(Getty Images)
others

Sharath Kamal loses in pre-quarters, India's campaign over at WTT Contender Doha

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:49 PM IST
The World No. 32 Sharath, who was playing his first international tournament after a year's break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, couldn't gain momentum despite showing good resistance in the latter part of the match against the higher-ranked Yun-Ju.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP