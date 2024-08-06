Armand Duplantis celebrates record-breaking Paris Olympics win with viral 'Turkish shooter' act; Yusuf Dikec responds

Armand Dupantis, better known as Mondo, was expected to do something magical at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. With a crowd of 80,000 spectators watching him at the Stade de France, the 24-year-old flew over the bar at a new world record height of 6.25m, having already bagged gold earlier in the evening with a vault of 6.00m. It also turned out to be the ninth time Duplantis has broken the world record, beating the 6.24m mark, he set at the Xiamen Diamond League in April this year. Armand Duplantis paid tribute to a Turkish shooter.

He also had a perfect celebration after breaking his own world record. Paying homage to Yusuf Dikec, Duplantis copied his stylish shooting posture, which has gone viral on social media. Duplantis put his one hand in his pocket and with the other imitated shooting a pistol, in the style of Dikec.

Taking to X, Dikec responded to Duplantis with a photo of the pole vaulter's celebration. He captioned it as, "Congratulations Duplantis".

Duplantis was extremely euphoric after breaking his own world record. "I haven’t processed how fantastic that moment was. It’s one of those things that don’t really feel real, such an out-of-body experience. It’s still hard to kind of land right now," he said.

"What can I say? I just broke a world record at the Olympics, the biggest possible stage for a pole vaulter. [My] biggest dream since a kid was to break the world record at the Olympics, and I’ve been able to do that in front of the most ridiculous crowd I’ve ever competed in front of", he added.

Hailing the crowd support, he said, "I tried to clear my thoughts as much as I could. The crowd was going crazy. It was so loud in there, it sounded like an American football game. I have a little bit of experience being in a 100,000-capacity stadium, but I was never the centre of attention. [I was] just trying to channel the energy everybody was giving me, and they were giving me a lot of it. It worked out."