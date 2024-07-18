Casper Ruud left in splits with Carlos Alcaraz ‘calling him for Olympics tips’ query, receives praise from Rafael Nadal

After skipping Wimbledon, Rafael Nadal returned to action at the Swedish Open, in preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The Spaniard is participating in both singles and men's doubles in the event, and is set to face Cameron Norrie in the Round of 16 of men's singles on Thursday. He defeated Leo Bjorg, son of Bjorn Bjorg in straight sets in the previous round. Casper Ruud was asked if Carlos Alcaraz inquired for tips about partnering Rafael Nadal.

Nadal will also be partnering Carlos Alcaraz in Paris, so he has also teamed up with Casper Ruud in the men's doubles category. Nadal and Ruud defeated Theo Arribage, Roman Safiullin in the quarter-final, sealing a 6-4 3-6 12-10 win.

After the match, Ruud was asked a funny question during the on-court interview. The interviewer asked "Carlos is playing the Olympics with Rafa later on. Has he called you yet to ask for some tips?"

Ruud quipped, "Carlos? He’s busy probably partying after winning Wimbledon so he has all the rights to enjoy and take some rest. If he wants I’m available on the phone."

Meanwhile, Nadal hailed Ruud for their good partnership. "It was an emotional match. Not easy to be on court after losing singles, but Casper played so well. Well done for him. We had some fun. A good level of tennis. We enjoyed it. The crowd was amazing. Full crowd in a doubles match. That’s fantastic," he said.

Ruud had lost to Thiago Monteiro in his Round of 16 clash before the doubles match, losing 3-6 3-6 against the Brazilian.

This is also probably going to be Nadal's final Olympics, with 2024 expected to be his swansong year. If he clinches gold in Paris, what will make it better that it is being held on the clay courts of Roland Garros, where he has won the French Open a record 14 times. But age has been catching up for hi, and he already has an Olympic singles gold and also a doubles one, from 2008 and 2016 respectively