Cutting the chaos heading into Paris, the Anjum way

In terms of age and pedigree, Anjum Moudgil is the most experienced among the rifle and pistol shooters heading to the Paris Olympics. In the backdrop of the Tokyo Games' shooting debacle and the churn of individuals and careers post it, the 2018 World Championships silver medallist could well have a thing or two to share about the lessons from Tokyo for the debutants of Paris.

In her own words, though, the 30-year-old is doing more of the learning from the fresh batch of young shooters — she has to look no further than Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra in her own 50m rifle 3 positions event — in the shooting contingent this time.

“There is so much to learn from them — their confidence, their will and eagerness to win. Seeing this in the younger shooters really helps me break my limits, work harder each other and get better each day,” she said.

Indian shooters were cooped up together in long camps ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. This time, Anjum prepared for Paris training all by herself, seeking inputs from coaches — Deepali Deshpande is her personal coach — only when required. It’s all part of, as she puts it, “cutting the chaos”.

“I have been focussing on training on my own, because that really helps me understand the minute details that need to be worked on,” she said. “I prefer it this way. I am able to just go with the flow, not think too much about the chaos, do only those things that I feel like doing. I’m enjoying each day on my way to Paris.”

Dealing with imposter syndrome

That wasn’t the case two years ago. Ironically it wasn’t in the aftermath of her own Tokyo Games blip — she did not advance to the 50m 3P individual or 10m air rifle mixed team final — but the consequence of her immediate surge. In 2022, she won two individual World Cup medals, the World Cup Final silver and became the world No. 1 in women’s 50m 3P. Yet, neither was she happy shooting nor accepting the fact that she was indeed the world’s best. Moudgil, who has studied sports psychology, knew she was dealing with imposter syndrome.

“There were certain incidents and days when I didn’t really feel at my best, and couldn’t accept the fact that I was the world No. 1,” she said. “It was a difficult phase to accept. But I knew I was the only one responsible to get out of it. That’s when I started my mental training, and worked on gaining my confidence back. A lot of work went behind it, and eventually it all paid off.”

Eventually, although not immediately. The fall was even steeper in 2023, with Anjum not even making it to the Asian Games or World Championships squad. Around then she experimented training solo, and loved it. She’s spent her days in Budapest working on improving her technique, and the evenings exploring the city. She was alone, and happy.

“It was a balanced, and fresh feeling. Being there all alone also gives you plenty of confidence,” she said.

From Tokyo to Paris, Anjum has fallen, doubted herself, fallen again and gotten back up to earn her spot at another Olympics. That’s a lot to go through across the three years, but all of it only adds to something Anjum has in plenty: experience.

“I owe so much to my experience — of being at different Games, being at a low phase, emerging stronger from it,” she said. “The biggest learning from the last three years is that no matter what, you just have to keep going. And even during low phases, we shouldn’t really start doubting ourselves, because we’ve had amazing achievements in the past. And there’s no reason why we can’t do it in the future.”