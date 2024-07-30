How did India perform on Day 3 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

Day 3 was a thrilling affair for India at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Fans saw Manika Batra become the first Indian to qualify for the pre-quarterfinals in the singles category of table tennis at the Olympics. The Indian paddler defeated France's Prithika Pavade 3-0 to book a berth in the next round. Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker built on her bronze medal from Monday with a third-placed finish with Sarabjot Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification event. India's Manika Batra plays a shot against France's Prithika Pavade.(PTI)

On the other hand, Arjun Babuta and Ramita Jindal missed out on medals. Babuta finished in fourth position in the 10m men's rifle final. Jindal came seventh in the 10m women's air rifle final.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen had to hit the restart button after his opening win was 'deleted', as he defeated Belgium's Julien Carraggi. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also maintained their form and reached the men's doubles quarterfinals. A late goal from Harmanpreet Singh saw India hold Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their Pool B men's hockey match.

Here's how India performed on Day 3-

Shooting

- Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh came third in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round, securing a berth in the bronze medal match.

- Rhythm Sangwan-Arjun Cheema finished in 10th spot in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification round, missing out on a spot in the medal matches.

- Ramita Jindal comes seventh in the women's 10m air rifle final.

- Arjun Babuta fourth in men's 10m air rifle final.

- Prithviraj Tondaiman ends Day 1 of men's trap qualification ranked 30th.

Archery

- India (Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav) lose 5-1 to Turkey in the men's team quarterfinals.

Table Tennis

- Manika Batra defeats France's Prithika Pavade 3-0, reaches pre-quarters.

Hockey

- India hold Argentina to 1-1 draw in men's pool match.

Badminton

- Lakshya Sen defeats Belgium's Julien Carraggi 21-19 21-14.

- Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy seal berth in the men's doubles quarter-finals.

- Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto crash to 11-21 12-21 defeat in second women's doubles group stage match.