Humans of Olympics: Bengaluru girl who missed out on volunteering because she didn't check her mail

She almost didn’t make her flight to Paris because of Mumbai rains a day before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. Thankfully, the flight from Mumbai to Paris was delayed and was relieved to have made it. Dhara Rathi missed her chance of volunteering at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.(Shrenik Avlani)

However, Dhara Rathi, a marketing executive at Cargill, who lives in northern French city of Lille, wasn’t heading to Paris for the Olympics. She was starting her job four days later and didn’t want to miss out her weekend in Paris with friends. What she had definitely missed was a chance to volunteer at the Olympic Games.

“I use Outlook for work email and I had used my Gmail account, which I rarely check, to register for the volunteer gig. Weeks later when I opened my Gmail inbox, I saw that I had been offered a volunteer position but the deadline to accept it had already passed. So, I missed out on being a part of the Olympics, but it’s alright. I am not really into sports,” says Rathi.

However, she enjoys being involved in things, having a good time and people watching. So, despite little interest in the sports themselves, Rathi went with there friends to a fan park in Paris to watch the opening ceremony live.

“We got drenched but I refused to leave. It was all so much fun. I watched people jumping over the barricades and policemen chasing them, everyone having a good time and enjoying together. The loudest cheers, after France, were for the Ukraine team,” she says.

On her Paris itinerary this trip were croissant and Sacre Cours but she soaked in the Olympics revelry too. Even though the Bengaluru woman might not be much bothered about the sporting action itself, she is very excited about India winning medals and, the people watching, of course.