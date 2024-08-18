Humans of Olympics: Vivianne Robinson, the American super fan who has spent $10,000 on Olympics tickets

In Rio de Janeiro Vivianne was one of the most sought after fans for a photograph at any Olympics venue she went to. And, she went to a lot. She was all set to go to Tokyo till Covid wrecked her, and the rest of the world’s, plans. After Covid halted her Tokyo plans, Vivianne Robinson, a fan favourite from Rio, is back for Paris 2024, decked out in custom Olympics-themed attire(Shrenik Avlani)

Now, after eight years, she is back for some more Olympics action. She has got clothes specially tailored for April 2024. Her white outfit has the Paris 2024 mascot all over and she also has a matching hat. However, with the Olympics venues in Paris spread far and wide, she isn’t spotted as frequently as she was at the Rio Olympics. But this year she is the favourite of news crews and the reels of her interviews with multiple media houses are trending.

For Vivianne Robinson, a resident of Venice Beach in Florida, United States, Paris 2024 is her sixth Olympics. One of her favourite activities at the Olympics is to collect the special Olympics pins and she carries her old pins with her to every Games that she has been to.

While in Rio, she was carrying a message of unity, in Paris she is a super fan. She has spent more than $10,000 to attend the games, maxed out almost all her credit cards, worked two jobs including bagging groceries, mainly because this is one of her favourite cities in the world.

“This Olympics is the most I have spent on any Olympics. I have bought tickets to 38 events… but I am having a good time watching the games. I was determined to see the Olympics in Paris,” Robinson said in an interview, adding that it was hard to save up little by little.