India at Paris Olympics: Know your athlete - Lovlina Borgohain

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain is competing in the women’s 75kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Born in the rural village of Baromukhia in Assam’s Golaghat district on October 2, 1997, Lovlina Borgohain has risen swiftly through the ranks of international boxing. Her journey from humble beginnings to podiums across the globe began with Muay Thai alongside her two elder sisters, both national-level competitors. Lovlina Borgohain clinched a bronze at last year's Olympics(Getty)

Identified for her potential during a Sports Authority of India (SAI) trial in 2012, Lovlina caught the eye of coach Padum Boro, setting her on a path of rigorous training and eventual international success. Lovlina honed her skills at the SAI centre in Guwahati, winning the junior national championship and subsequently achieving international success, including a silver at the 2013 Nation’s Women’s Junior Cup in Serbia.

Despite early setbacks, including a transition to higher weight divisions due to her height, Lovlina consistently excelled. Her breakout came with a bronze at the 2017 Asian Championships, followed by a gold at the 2018 India Open, earning her a spot at the Commonwealth Games, but lost to gold medallist Sandy Ryan of England in the quarter-finals.

Though challenged by a loss there, Lovlina rebounded with a bronze at the 2018 World Championships, overcoming adversity and injury. In 2019, she secured her place as India’s top female welterweight boxer with national and international gold medals.

Qualifying for Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a bronze at the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic qualifiers, Lovlina made history by clinching an Olympic bronze medal. Defeating former world champion Chen Nien-chin marked a pivotal moment in her career, solidifying her status among India’s boxing elite alongside icons like Mary Kom and Vijender Singh.

She won gold at the 2022 Asian Championships and silver at the 2023 Asian Games, securing her place in the Paris Olympics while becoming a world champion in New Delhi the following year.