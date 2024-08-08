India vs Spain Live Score Hockey, bronze medal match Paris Olympics: IND look to give Sreejesh a medal-winning farewell

India vs Spain Live Score Hockey, bronze medal match Paris Olympics 2024: India is set to compete against Spain in the bronze medal match of men's hockey at the Paris 2024 Olympics. After a narrow 3-2 loss to Germany in the semifinals, India's focus has shifted to securing a second consecutive bronze medal following their podium finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, aims to rebound quickly from the disappointment of missing out on the gold medal match....Read More

Historically, India has a strong track record against Spain in Olympic hockey, winning seven out of their ten encounters. In recent matches, India has won four of the last five games against Spain, giving them confidence heading into this crucial match. The return of key player Amit Rohidas, after serving a suspension, will bolster the squad, especially in defence. His return will not only bolster the Indian defence but also give more chances for penalty corners as he is India's second-best option from set pieces after captain Harmanpreet.

Spain, however, presents an unpredictable challenge. The Spanish team had an inconsistent run at the Paris Olympics, with impressive victories against top teams like Germany and Belgium and heavy losses, including a 4-0 defeat to Great Britain. India must manage the pressure of being the favorites, especially after their emotional semifinal loss.

Key players to watch include Hardik Singh, who has been pivotal in India's midfield, although he had a mixed performance in the semifinal. On the Spanish side, Marc Reyne and Jose Basterra, both top scorers for Spain in this tournament, will pose a significant threat to India’s defence.

With Harmanpreet Singh as the tournament's top scorer and the team’s head-to-head solid record against Spain, the setback of not making the finals, the multiple fourth-place finishes the Indian contingent has picked up at the Olympics this year, and it being a retirement game for goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, India will enter the match with a renewed determination to finish the tournament on a high note.

A win would secure India's 13th Olympic hockey medal and their fourth bronze, adding to their legacy as one of the sport's most successful nations. Despite the setbacks, including the semifinal loss, the team hopes to channel their experience from Tokyo 2020, where they rebounded from a semifinal defeat to clinch bronze against Germany.

Meanwhile, it is going to be PR Sreejesh's final match in international hockey, and he would look to bid adieu with a medal. Sreejesh has been a rock-solid wall for India in front of goals this Olympics and has displayed some incredible performances to rescue India on a few occasions in Paris.

In the quarterfinals against Great Britain, Sreejesh produced a performance for ages.

Great Britain had 21 shots at the Indian goal and secured as many as 10 penalty corners but they were not enough to get past the 'Great Wall of India'. In Tokyo too, Sreejesh was key to India winning the medal after 41 years, making crucial saves in the bronze medal match against Germany, which they won 5-4.