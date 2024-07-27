India's 6-member TT team all geared up to turn tables at Paris Olympics: UTT chairperson

Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead the six-member Indian table tennis team at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The former, 41, is all set to make his fifth and final appearance at the Games, and will have Manav Thakkar, world No. 62 and national champion Harmeet Desai, in the men's team. On the other hand, Manika, in her third successive Olympics, who rose to a career-best ranking of 24 in May this year following a historic run at Saudi Smash, will form the women's team alongside Sreeja Akula, ranked 41st and Archana Kamath, world No. 103. Table Tennis players Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar with Head Coach Massimo Costantini during the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Player Draft, in Mumbai, Wednesday, July 10(PTI)

The most exciting part about the Indian table tennis contingent, however, has been their maiden qualification in the team table tennis events at the Games, in both men's and women's categories, since it was introduced in 2008.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, sports entrepreneur Vita Dani, the chairperson of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), spoke about India's chances at the Paris Olympics, improved shows from women paddlers with Manika and Sreeja securing some crucial wins in the build-up to the Games, and the role of UTT in India aiming for a benchmark in Paris. She also spoke about the upcoming UTT season, from August 22 to September 7. Here are excerpts...

Q) What are your expectations from the 2024 UTT season?

Always believed that we are Indian first and then everything else. And for me, the expectation is that our paddlers have to do their very best at the Olympics and if they do well, then we have won it all. And with all the efforts that we have put in over so many years, the game of table tennis will be more than fulfilled. So that's the primary expectation.

Q) This will be the fifth season of UTT. What has been your biggest learning and or challenge that you have overcome?

I always feel that through every game, every year, and every season, we are in a certain learning process and try to capitalise on the new that we make. Because today's world is all about content creation, about creating that buzz among youngsters, I'm already looking forward to this season. I am sure that, like each year, you will only get encouraging numbers as far as television and digital media are concerned.

Q Was expanding the number of teams a decision made in 2024, or was it a long-term preparation?

I feel that when your product is exciting, more people want to get involved in the game, and that subsequently makes the game more popular. And that is exactly what has happened with table tennis. Our paddlers have done well at the global level, which has created excitement. Fortunately, I would like to believe that UTT has had a good impact, which has created excitement, and that's the reason many more people want to get involved. So I think I'd like to thank all my franchisee owners for having faith in UTT. We are always happy to have more partners on board. We are always happy to have more people involved. I'm glad we could incorporate two more teams this year, and of course, there is still a lot more exciting that is going on for us

Q) India has made better progress in the women's division in the last few years, with as many as five players in the top 100. How big a role has UTT played in that part?

I think UTT has created a platform, and it has given them more exposure and all has given them a better self-belief. That's the reason there are players like Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula who have actually achieved something extraordinary. It's not easy to beat China's number one, two and three. And I know we have made news worldwide, and I think our Indian women paddlers have done exceedingly well, and I'm sure they will continue to do so. Of course, not underestimating the ability of the men paddlers as well.

Q) Table tennis has always been an individual sport. How has the perspective of playing in a team served Indian table tennis?

While it is an individual sport like badminton, we do have teams; even we have made doubles. And it's for the first time that India has qualified across categories in the Olympics. I think that's great and really encouraging for the game that we have been able to represent in every possible category in the Olympics. So I wouldn't say it's only an individual sport, but just like other racquet sports like badminton, we have been able to have representation in other categories as well. This itself is exciting and encouraging for our paddlers. And, of course, it has set a new benchmark now, now that we are qualified in every category.

Q) On the UTT website, as a vision, it mentions, "An Olympic medal for India in Table Tennis by 2024." How confident are you of it later this summer?

The ultimate dream of any sportsperson is to win an Olympic medal. And I am sure our paddlers will put in their best. I am hoping that we can create a new benchmark for table tennis, create more excitement, and encourage many more youngsters, many more people, to take up the game of table tennis. So it's not just a few months of practice, not a few months of hard work, but it is four years of hard work that goes in, as you know, and every Olympic cycle. So let's just hope for the best. But I don't think we should put any pressure on them.