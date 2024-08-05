Lakshya Sen's historic Olympic campaign ends with defeat to Lee Zii Jia in bronze-medal match

It just wasn't to be for Lakshya Sen. After an inspiring performance against Viktor Axelsen that ended in a defeat, Lakshya did put out a strong fight but couldn't capitalise on the early lead, and an injury during the second game further hampered his gameplay as he faced a 21-13, 16-21, 11-21 loss to Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia. India's Lakshya Sen in action during the Paris Olympics(Doordarshan Sports-X)

Lakshya did make solid start to the first game – something which has been a continuity in his matches throughout the Olympics – surging to an 11-5 lead at the first game break. Unlike his previous match against Axelsen, where he initially adopted an aggressive approach, Lakshya demonstrated his adaptability by engaging in long rallies against Lee Zii Jia. This strategy effectively forced Lee into making several judgment errors, allowing Lakshya to accumulate points and gain an early advantage in the match.

After the break, Lee attempted to ramp up his aggression, but his efforts were short-lived as Lakshya's defence remained impenetrable. Drawing on his learnings from the semi-final defeat, the Indian shuttler executed his game plan flawlessly, capitalizing on Lee's multiple fouls and unforced errors. Lakshya closed out the first game decisively with a 21-13 victory.

In a striking parallel to his match against Axelsen, Lakshya started strong in the second game, swiftly taking leads of 7-2, and then 8-3. However, a series of unforced errors allowed his opponent Lee to claw back into contention. The Malaysian staged an impressive comeback, scoring eight consecutive points to lead 11-8 at the break.

True to his reputation for fluctuating highs and lows during matches, Lee unleashed a barrage of aggressive shots, targeting Lakshya's body to put the Indian under pressure.

During the game break, legendary Indian shuttler Prakash Padukone had an intense conversation with Lakshya, which seemed to reignite his focus. Lakshya halted Lee's point streak and secured four successive points, levelling the score at 12-12. Despite this, Lee's ultra-aggressive tactics paid off, earning him another set of successive points.

The match grew increasingly intense, with both players matching each other's attacking plays. Trailing 16-19, Lakshya suffered a setback when his elbow hit the court hard while attempting a pick-up shot, requiring medical attention for the bleeding on his right (playing) hand. Lee eventually clinched the second game 21-16, forcing a decider in the thrilling encounter.

The deciding game didn't start well for Lakshya, as a series of judgment errors and missed smashes left him trailing at 2-8. His bloodied right hand, which required medical attention twice during the third game, further hampered his performance. Struggling to regain his earlier form, Lakshya ultimately lost the final game 11-21.

Despite this setback, Lakshya's journey has already been historic. He became the first Indian shuttler to reach the men's singles semi-finals in Olympic history, marking a significant achievement for Indian badminton.