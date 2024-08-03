Lakshya Sen's Olympics opponent Chou Tien Chen was diagnosed with colorectal cancer; underwent surgery, hid it from fans

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen made history Friday night when he defeated Chinese Taipei's badminton star Chou Tien Chen in a three-game thriller to advance to the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics 2024. He became the first male Indian shuttler to achieve this feat. Tien Chen Chou had to undergo surgery for cancer(Reuters)

The quarterfinal was a movie on its own. The players battled their hearts out and won sets each, but Tien Chen eventually fell to Sen in the last set. However, Tien Chen's aggression and passion throughout the game were interesting to watch. He was quick, had swift reflexes, and did not give up at any moment in the match. This is especially intriguing given where the Chinese Taipei shuttler stood last year, fighting something that threatened to push him off the badminton court.

Tien Chen battled with early-stage colorectal cancer last year, a diagnosis that came as a surprise but ultimately may have saved his life. The former world number two discovered his condition during a complete medical examination to ensure he was in top shape for the crucial Olympic qualification year leading to Paris 2024.

"If I did not find out, I could not stand here," Chou said at the BWF Madrid Spain Masters 2024, expressing gratitude for the early detection that allowed him to continue his career. Initially, he kept the diagnosis a secret from fans and friends but decided to share his story eventually to encourage others to undergo early cancer screenings.

In early 2023, Chou took advantage of a break between tournaments to undergo a comprehensive physical exam. The examination revealed he was at high risk for cancer. Despite initial recommendations to wait a year, Chou sought a second opinion, leading to the confirmation of his cancer and subsequent surgery to remove cancerous cells from his colon.

"They checked for the cancer and said it is high risk," Chou said. "They said I could come back maybe one year later. I said I'd think about it. It's really weird because I got a health check, maybe I got cancer or something I can cut earlier, but they said, 'You just wait for one year.' I thought it was very weird, so I changed the hospital and I checked it again and they found the cancer."

Chou's recover and return to court

Chou's recovery was swift; he returned to the badminton court just days after surgery. However, he faced mental and physical challenges as he struggled to regain his focus and form. His hard work paid off when he reached the semi-finals of the Swiss Open in March and later won the Hylo Open in Germany in November, where he first shared his diagnosis with his church group.

"I am really happy that I could come back because I found out really early, so I cut it out really early," Chou said. "Thank God for giving me the mind to think that I needed to go and get a second opinion."

Now cancer-free, Chou's mindset has transformed. He appreciates each moment on the court. His recent victories, including beating former world champion Loh Kean Yew at the Thailand Masters and reaching the finals of the Swiss Open, demonstrate his resilience.

"Every time I feel uncomfortable, I tell myself, 'Yes, I can come back,'" he said. "It's a miracle, so I cannot be angry."