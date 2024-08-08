Neeraj Chopra men's javelin final live streaming, timing, Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch on TV and online

Neeraj Chopra, India's last practical hope for a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, will be in action today in the men's javelin final, aiming to defend his crown. Neeraj's stunning monster throw of 89.34m in the qualification round made quite a statement but a tough challenge awaits defending champion Neeraj Chopra as he seeks another piece of history in the Paris Olympics men's javelin throw final round here on Thursday. When does Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin final at Paris Olympics begin? All details of live streaming and timing(PTI)

Just like he did at the same stage in the Tokyo Olympics three years back, Chopra needed just a few seconds to top the qualification round with his opening throw but the similarity ends there.

This time, the quality of the field is better than that of Tokyo, with nine throwers crossing the automatic final round qualification mark of 84m in Paris, as opposed to six in Tokyo. Out of the nine, five made it to the final round with their first throws and thus will have a lot in their tanks for the medal round.

The 26-year-old Chopra knows it too well, having been in the global circuit for more than eight years.

Chopra will have a chance to become only the fifth man in Olympic javelin throw history to defend the title.

Eric Lemming (Sweden; 1908 and 1912), Jonni Myyra (Finland; 1920 and 1924), Jan Zelezny (Czech Republic; 1992, 1996 and 2000) and Andreas Thorkildsen (Norway; 2004 and 2008) are the only ones to have defended the men's javelin gold medals in the Olympics.

If he wins gold, and for that matter a medal, he will become the most decorated Indian in Olympics in individual sport. Shuttler PV Sindhu (one silver, one bronze), wrestler Sushil Kumar (one silver, one bronze) and shooter Manu Bhaker (two bronze) have won two Olympic medals each post-Independence.

Neeraj Chopra's men's javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024 is today (August 8, 2024)

Neeraj Chopra's men's live javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024 is slated to begin at 11:55 pm IST but don't be surprised if the start is delayed by 10-15 minutes.

Neeraj Chopra's men's live javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024 can be watched live on TV on Sports 18 network. The online live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's men's live javelin final at Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.