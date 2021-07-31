Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Connor Fields suffered brain bleed in BMX crash, out of ICU
Medics carry away on a stretcher Connor Fields of the United States after he crashed at the first bend in the men's BMX Racing semifinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics.(AP)
Medics carry away on a stretcher Connor Fields of the United States after he crashed at the first bend in the men's BMX Racing semifinals at the 2020 Summer Olympics.(AP)
olympics

Olympics: Connor Fields suffered brain bleed in BMX crash, out of ICU

Fields went down hard in a first-corner crash during the semi-final runs and was treated by the side of the circuit before being rushed to Tokyo's St. Luke's International Hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Tokyo
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:48 AM IST

American BMX racer Connor Fields suffered a brain bleed during a horror crash in Friday's Olympic event but has been moved out of intensive care, his team confirmed on Saturday.

Fields went down hard in a first-corner crash during the semi-final runs and was treated by the side of the circuit before being rushed to Tokyo's St. Luke's International Hospital.

"The doctors reported that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage at the venue," USA Cycling said on Saturday.

Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Day 8

"After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found. Fields has been moved out of the critical care unit and will remain in the hospital until cleared."

Earlier, Connor's mother, Lisa Fields, thanked followers in a Facebook post for their "companionship and concern and prayers" for her son who won the Olympic title in Rio.

"Latest CT scan shows no additional brain injury and no additional bleeding so he has been transferred from ICU critical care to high level care and does not require surgery at this time," she wrote.

Talking to USA Today, his father Mike said: "Cognitively, he's doing well. He knows where he is. He knows his birthday. He recognizes people."

Fields, one of the big favourites for gold in Tokyo, had already qualified for the final before suffering the horrible fall.

There were several big accidents in Friday's finals although no blame was attributed to the track.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.