Olympics: Manika Batra stuns world number 32 to reach third round
Manika, the world number 62 from India made a remarkable comeback against her Ukrainian opponent after losing the first two games to prevail 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in a second round match that lasted 57 minutes.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) India's table tennis star Manika Batra on Sunday upset world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska to reach the women's singles third round at the Tokyo Olympics here.
