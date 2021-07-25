Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Manika Batra stuns world number 32 to reach third round
Manika Batra of India in action against Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine in second round of women's singles in table tennis at Tokyo Olympics.(REUTERS)
olympics

Olympics: Manika Batra stuns world number 32 to reach third round

Manika, the world number 62 from India made a remarkable comeback against her Ukrainian opponent after losing the first two games to prevail 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in a second round match that lasted 57 minutes.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 02:47 PM IST

Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) India's table tennis star Manika Batra on Sunday upset world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska to reach the women's singles third round at the Tokyo Olympics here.

