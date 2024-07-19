Paris Olympics 2024: Complete list of venues

The Paris Olympics is scheduled for July 26-August 11, and the entire world will come to a standstill. The opening ceremony will be on Day 1, and it will be the first time in the history of Olympics, that the ceremony won't start off in a stadium, but will begin from the river Seine. An armada of boats will carry over 200 delegation of athletes along the river. The Olympic rings are set up at Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower.(AP)

The boats will travel for six kilometres over the Seine, before reaching the Pont d'Lena, which is near Eiffel Tower. Then the culmination of the opening ceremony will be held at the Champions Park, a temporary stadium, which has been erected in front of the Trocadero, by the Eiffel Tower. It will also have the official Olympic protocol, which includes an opening declaration from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Here is the complete list of venues for Paris Olympics:

3x3 Basketball - La Concorde (Paris)

Artistic Swimming - Aquatics Centre (Saint-Denis)

Artistic Gymnastics - Bercy Arena (Paris)

Athletics - Hotel de Ville (Paris IV), Invalides (Paris), Stade de France (Saint-Denis), Trocadero (Paris)

Archery - Invalides (Paris)

Badminton - Porte De La Chapelle Arena (Paris)

Basketball - Bercy Arena (Paris), Pierre Mauroy Stadium (Villeneuve-d’Ascq)

Beach Volleyball - Eiffel Tower Stadium (Paris)

Boxing - North Paris Arena (Paris), Stade Roland Garros (Paris)

Breaking - La Concorde (Paris)

Canoe Slalom - Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium (Vaires-sur-Marne)

Canoe Sprint - Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium (Vaires-sur-Marne)

Cycling Mountain Bike - Elancourt Hill (Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines)

Cycling Road - Invalides (Paris), Pont Alexandre III (Paris), Trocadero (Paris)

Cycling BMX Freestyle - La Concorde (Paris), Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines BMX Stadium (Montigny-le-Bretonneux)

Cycling Track - Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines Velodrome (Montigny-le-Bretonneux)

Equestrian - Chateau de Versailles (Versailles)

Fencing - Grand Palais (Paris)

Football - Bordeaux Stadium (Bordeaux), Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium (Saint Etienne), La Beaujoire Stadium (Nantes), Lyon Stadium (Decines), Marseille Stadium (Marseille), Nice Stadium (Nice), Parc de Princes (Paris)

Golf - Golf National (Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines)

Handball - Pierre Mauroy Stadium (Villeneuve-d’Ascq), South Paris Arena (Paris)

Hockey - Yves-du-Manoir Stadium (Colombes)

Judo - Champ de Mars Arena (Paris)

Marathon Swimming - Pont Alexandre III (Paris)

Modern Pentathlon - Chateau de Versailles (Versailles), North Paris Arena (Paris)

Rhythmic Gymnastics - Porte De La Chapelle Arena (Paris)

Rowing - Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium (Vaires-sur-Marne)

Rugby Sevens - Stade de France (Saint-Denis)

Sailing - Marseille Marina (Marseille)

Skateboarding - La Concorde (Paris)

Shooting - Chateauroux Shooting Centre (Chateauroux)

Sport Climbing - Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue (Le Bourget)

Surfing - Teahupo’o, Tahiti (French Polynesia)

Swimming - Paris La Defense Arena (Nanterre)

Table Tennis - South Paris Arena (Paris)

Taekwondo - Grand Palais (Paris)

Tennis - Stade Roland Garros (Paris)

Trampoline - Bercy Arena (Paris)

Triathlon - Pont Alexandre III (Paris)

Volleyball - South Paris Arena (Paris)

Water Polo - Paris La Defense Arena (Nanterre)

Weightlifting - South Paris Arena (Paris)

Wrestling - Champ de Mars Arena (Paris)