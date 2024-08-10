Paris Olympics 2024 Day 15 (August 10) India full schedule: Golfers eye fightback, Reetika in wrestling action

With India's Paris Olympics 2024 slowly coming to a wrap, Day 15 will see some action in golf and wrestling. In golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will feature in the final round of women's individual stroke play, and they will be aiming for a fightback. Aditi and Diksha slipped on the penultimate round to be tied 40th and 42nd. The two were tied-14th after two rounds, but fell down the pack since then. India's Aditi Ashok looks on during round 3.(AFP)

Meanwhile in wrestling, Reetika will be in action in her women's freestyle 76kg Round of 16 bout. If she wins, her quarter-final and semi-final bouts will take place in the second-half.

Day 14 saw Aman Sehrawat win bronze in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling category, becoming the first wrestler to win a medal for India at Paris 2024, and also the youngest Indian ever to do so. He also became the seven grappler to win an Olympic medal, joining a legendary list, consisting of KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya.

Aman's bronze also saw India's medal tally increase to six. In Paris, Manu Bhaker won two bronze medals for India; one in a shooting mixed team event and another in an individual competition. Meanwhile, Swapnil Kusale also bagged a shooting bronze. Neeraj Chopra picked a javelin throw silver medal and the men's hockey team also clinched a bronze medal.

SCHEDULE FOR INDIA ON PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 15-

Golf

12:30 PM IST - Women's individual stroke play (Round 4) - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar

Wrestling

3:00 PM IST - Women's freestyle 76kg Round of 16 - Reetika

4:20 PM IST - Women's freestyle 76kg quarter finals (if qualified) - Reetika

10:25 PM IST - Women's freestyle 76kg semifinal (if qualified) - Reetika