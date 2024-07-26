Paris Olympics 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch Indian athletes on television and online

Scheduled from July 26 to August 11, the Paris Olympics will bring the entire world to a standstill as fans will either be flocking to Paris or get glued to their television sets. We will see athletes participate in 329 events across 32 sports, with four new additions. The Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower.(Bloomberg)

For the first time in Olympic history, the opening ceremony won't start off in a stadium, but will begin from the river Seine, where an armada of boats will carry over 200 delegation of athletes along the river, through the city.

For India, the spotlight will be on the likes of Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Indian archers, men's hockey team. Neeraj is also the defending javelin throw champion. In Tokyo 2020, we saw India's biggest medal haul in a single edition. This time, they will be aiming to better that tally. In shooting, India saw plenty of drama for the Olympic quotas.

Trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta grabbed India's first Paris 2024 quota at the 2022 ISSF World Championships, but did make it to the final team after the national trials. Prithviraj Tondaiman was given the quota in the category instead. India shooters secured a quota in every Olympic shooting category for the first time.

Renowned sports medicine expert Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is the chief medical officer of the Indian contingent,also informed the media that athletes are in prime conditions for Paris Olympics. "All the athletes that are going for the Olympics are fit right now. Some athletes will have minor niggles here and there. I am not going to be discussing any specific injuries to any athlete that they've had in the past, but all of them who are there are there because they are going to be capable and they're gonna be fit enough.”

Here are the live streaming details:

When will the Paris Olympics 2024 begin?

The Paris Olympics have already begun on July 24, with the opening ceremony scheduled for July 26, 11:30 PM IST.

Where will the Paris Olympics 2024 take place?

The Paris Olympics will take place in Paris, with some events taking place in other cities in France.

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

Fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.