Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra, India’s sole defending champion, eyes back-to-back gold

Neeraj Chopra was the star of India's Tokyo Olympics campaign, as he became only the second individual gold medallist from India, and also the first to do so in track and field. Neeraj Chopra in action.(HT_PRINT)

But let's get one thing straight, Neeraj was expected to challenge for a medal, but nobody predicted him to clinch gold. The signs of something happening was evident at the qualification round when Neeraj topped with a throw of 86.65m, ahead of top contenders like Johannes Vetter, Jakub Vadlejch and Julian Weber. Then fast forward to two days later in the final, he began with a sensational throw of 87.03m, which put him in pole position, and his distance improved in the next throw with an effort of 87.58m.

Chopra's first two throws weren't matched by anyone, with Vadlejch settling for silver and Vitezslav Vesely getting bronze.

In Paris, Neeraj will be looking for a successful title defence and bag back-to-back Olympic golds. But this season, his fitness has been far from perfect. His German coach, however, revealed that the javelin ace is back on track.

"Everything is according to plan. At the moment, no issue with that (adductor niggle), it's fine, it looks good, hoping to remain like that till the Olympics. It's just over two weeks left in the Olympics, so the intensity of training is high. He is having full throwing sessions," he told PTI.

When asked about Chopra's Olympic training routine, he said, "We have sessions of sprinting, jumping or throwing or weightlifting alternately for activation in the morning. Two sessions, one in morning and one in evening, two to two-and-a-half-hour long each."

"Generally, javelin throw is all about it (having fast runway and blocking well). It's very hard to throw far with a poor runway. More the energy you bring with that, the better it is," he added.

Speaking ahead of the Olympics, Neeraj said, "To date, I am only satisfied with one throw of mine, which was 86.48 m in the World Under-20 Championships 2016. That was one throw where I felt it was a special, unique one, but I have not been satisfied with any throw since. I feel I have not got to my peak yet; I have won gold and won a lot of competitions, but I still believe I have not reached my best and I am not satisfied with my throw yet."