TN govt announces two crore for Thangavelu; Guv, CM hail Team India's winning

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a purse of ₹2 crore for paralympian from the state, Mariyappan Thangavelu, in recognition of his winning a silver medal in high jump in Tokyo Palaralympics, as Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated the Indian team for reaping success at the ongoing event.

Congratulating Mariyappan Thangavelu, Singhraj Adana and Sharad Kumar for their performances in the ongoing Paralympics, Purohit said their achievements would inspire and motivate other sportspersons to deliver their best and bag many more medals and bring laurels to the nation.

Thangavelu won a silver in the men's high jump T42. Stalin, in a statement, said Thangavelu was hailed as the "golden son" of Tamil Nadu for winning gold in the 2016 Rio Paralympics and praised his silver medal winning performance today. "In appreciation of his silver medal achievement in Tokyo Paralympics, a sum of ₹2 crore is being provided to Mariyappan Thangavelu," the chief minister said.

Stalin said, "Happy to see Team India continue its winning streak at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Congratulations to our Tamil Nadu star Thiru Mariyappan Thangavelu who won his 2nd consecutive Paralympics medal in high jump, Thiru Sharad Kumar and Thiru Singhraj Adhana for their bronze in high jump & shooting respectively."

Defending champion Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar won a silver and bronze respectively in the men's high jump T42 event at the Paralympics. Shooter Singhraj Adana, who took to the sport just four years ago won the Paralympics bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.