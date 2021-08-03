Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Brazil beat Mexico on penalties to reach final
Tokyo Olympics: Reinier of Brazil celebrates scoring the winning penalty during a penalty shootout with teammates(REUTERS)
Tokyo Olympics: Reinier of Brazil celebrates scoring the winning penalty during a penalty shootout with teammates(REUTERS)
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Brazil beat Mexico on penalties to reach final

Brazil went close to settling the match inside 90 minutes when Richarlison struck the post with a glancing header in the 82nd minute.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:49 PM IST

Defending champions Brazil reached the final of the men's Olympic football competition on Tuesday, beating Mexico 4-1 on penalties after the game ended goalless after extra-time.

Brazil went close to settling the match inside 90 minutes when Richarlison struck the post with a glancing header in the 82nd minute.

But when it came to the shootout, they had their keeper Santos to thank for a fine save to keep out Eduardo Aguirre's spot-kick and after Mexico's Johan Vasquez hit the post, Brazil just need to keep their cool. (Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage)

Reiner's right-footed shot into the bottom corner ensured victory for the team captained by 38-year-old former Barcelona full back Dani Alves.

Brazil will face the winners of Tuesday's other semi-final between Spain and Japan in Saitama.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.