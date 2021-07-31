Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Kevin Durant becomes top scorer in US men's Olympic history
Tokyo 2020: Kevin Durant becomes top scorer in US men's Olympic history(AP)
Tokyo 2020: Kevin Durant becomes top scorer in US men's Olympic history(AP)
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Kevin Durant becomes top scorer in US men's Olympic history

  • Kevin Durant made a 3-pointer in the second quarter Saturday night against the Czech Republic to give him 337 points in his Olympic career, passing Carmelo Anthony.
READ FULL STORY
AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 06:35 PM IST

Kevin Durant is now the leading men's scorer in U.S. Olympic basketball history.

Durant made a 3-pointer in the second quarter Saturday night against the Czech Republic to give him 337 points in his Olympic career, passing Carmelo Anthony. (Full Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

Anthony scored 336 points in his four Olympics. Durant is playing for the third time.

TOKYO 2020 DAY 8 BLOG

He was the Americans' leading scorer in both 2012 and 2016, scoring 30 points in the gold-medal game both times. He wasn't off to a strong start in Japan but was already up to 11 points midway through the second quarter.

Durant has scored in double figures in all of his 19 appearances in the Olympics.

Durant is still a long way from the top scorers in Olympic history. Brazil's Oscar Schmidt scored 1,093 points and Andrew Gaze of Australia had 789. Both of them appeared in five Olympics.

Pau Gasol of Spain and Luis Scola of Argentina are currently playing in their fifth and own the third and fourth spots.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at tokyo olympics tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.