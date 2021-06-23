Tokyo 2020: Wishing the very best to our contingent, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the Olympic-bound Indian contingent the very best for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday.

"In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part," PM Modi tweeted while attaching the link of the quiz.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju was also quick to thank PM Modi as he tweeted, "Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for your wishes for our athletes on #OlympicDay. With just 30 days to go for @Tokyo2020, it's time to start cheering - India, India! In the run-up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. Do participate!"

Earlier on the occasion of International Olympic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to all the Olympians who represented India.

The International Olympics Day is observed on June 23 every year to celebrate sports and health. This occasion celebrates the founding of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Sorbonne, Paris, on 23 June 1894, where Pierre de Coubertin revived the Olympic Games. The day aims at promoting sports and spreads the message of making sports an integral part of life.

Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.