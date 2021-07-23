Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India's flagbearers, ceremony starts at 4:30pm

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live: India archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai opened India's campaign at the Tokyo 2020. Now, the focus will be on the spectacle of the Opening Ceremony, where 25 members of the Indian contingent in Tokyo will come out. India men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and India boxing star Mary Kom will be the flagbearers from India.

