Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India's flagbearers, ceremony starts at 4:30pm
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live: India archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai opened India's campaign at the Tokyo 2020. Now, the focus will be on the spectacle of the Opening Ceremony, where 25 members of the Indian contingent in Tokyo will come out. India men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and India boxing star Mary Kom will be the flagbearers from India.
JUL 23, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Just about 10 minutes to go!
The spectacle will begin to unfold at the Olympic Stadium Tokyo, in about 10 minutes from now.
JUL 23, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ceremony - LIVE! A record high
A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India has sent to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.
JUL 23, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Sathiyan gives a glimpse of the preparations
India's ace paddler Sathiyan is all ready
JUL 23, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Indian Athletes at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ceremony
Mary Kom
Manpreet Singh
Simranjeet Kaur, Vikas Krishan, Manish Kaushik, Satish Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Amit Panghal Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain
Sathiyan, Sutirtha Mukherjee
Bhavani Devi
Pranati Nayak
Sajan Prakash
JUL 23, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Indian officials at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ceremony
Six officials: India’s Chef de Mission Birender Prasad Baishya, Deputy Chef de Mission Dr Prem Verma, Team doctor Dr Arun Basil Mathew, manager of table tennis team MP Singh, boxing coach Muhammad Ali Qamar and gymnastics coach Lakhan Sharma.
JUL 23, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ceremony - LIVE!
India's strength at the opening ceremony. A total of 25 Indians will take part in the opening ceremony; 19 athletes and 6 officials.
JUL 23, 2021 03:39 PM IST
THE STAGE IS SET
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony: General view inside the stadium before the opening ceremony
JUL 23, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Flagbearers
India men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom will be the flagbearers
JUL 23, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Strong shooting contingent
The shooting contingent of India is 15-member strong, with Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker headlining the line-up.
JUL 23, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Manika, Sharath opt out
The latest developments reveal that paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal will not take part in the opening ceremony as they begin their mixed doubles campaign early on July 24/
JUL 23, 2021 03:17 PM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ceremony - LIVE!
The ceremony is just a little an hour away now.
JUL 23, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ceremony - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Cermeony. 25 members from the Indian contingent will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.