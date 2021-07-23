Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India's flagbearers, ceremony starts at 4:30pm
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live: All focus is now on the spectacle of the Opening Ceremony, where 25 members of the Indian contingent in Tokyo will come out. Manpreet Singh and Mary Kom will be the flagbearers from India. Follow live updates of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 04:19 PM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony Live: India archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai opened India's campaign at the Tokyo 2020. Now, the focus will be on the spectacle of the Opening Ceremony, where 25 members of the Indian contingent in Tokyo will come out. India men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and India boxing star Mary Kom will be the flagbearers from India.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 23, 2021 04:19 PM IST

    Just about 10 minutes to go!

    The spectacle will begin to unfold at the Olympic Stadium Tokyo, in about 10 minutes from now.

  • JUL 23, 2021 04:07 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ceremony - LIVE! A record high

    A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India has sent to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country.

  • JUL 23, 2021 04:04 PM IST

    Sathiyan gives a glimpse of the preparations

    India's ace paddler Sathiyan is all ready

  • JUL 23, 2021 03:53 PM IST

    Indian Athletes at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ceremony

    Mary Kom

    Manpreet Singh

    Simranjeet Kaur, Vikas Krishan, Manish Kaushik, Satish Kumar, Ashish Kumar, Amit Panghal Pooja Rani, Lovlina Borgohain

    Sathiyan, Sutirtha Mukherjee

    Bhavani Devi

    Pranati Nayak

    Sajan Prakash

  • JUL 23, 2021 03:44 PM IST

    Indian officials at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ceremony

    Six officials: India’s Chef de Mission Birender Prasad Baishya, Deputy Chef de Mission Dr Prem Verma, Team doctor Dr Arun Basil Mathew, manager of table tennis team MP Singh, boxing coach Muhammad Ali Qamar and gymnastics coach Lakhan Sharma.

  • JUL 23, 2021 03:42 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ceremony - LIVE!

    India's strength at the opening ceremony. A total of 25 Indians will take part in the opening ceremony; 19 athletes and 6 officials.

  • JUL 23, 2021 03:39 PM IST

    THE STAGE IS SET

    Olympic Stadium, Tokyo. (REUTERS)
    Olympic Stadium, Tokyo. (REUTERS)

    The Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Ceremony: General view inside the stadium before the opening ceremony

  • JUL 23, 2021 03:36 PM IST

    Flagbearers

    India men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom will be the flagbearers

  • JUL 23, 2021 03:28 PM IST

    Strong shooting contingent

    The shooting contingent of India is 15-member strong, with Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker headlining the line-up.

  • JUL 23, 2021 03:23 PM IST

    Manika, Sharath opt out

    The latest developments reveal that paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal will not take part in the opening ceremony as they begin their mixed doubles campaign early on July 24/

  • JUL 23, 2021 03:17 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ceremony - LIVE!

    The ceremony is just a little an hour away now.

  • JUL 23, 2021 12:39 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ceremony - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Tokyo 2020 Olympics Opening Cermeony. 25 members from the Indian contingent will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Generic boxing image.(Getty)
olympics

IOC Task Force promises clean boxing event in Tokyo

PTI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:18 PM IST
After the Rio Games, 36 referees and judges were suspended for dubious decisions.
Table Tennis player Manika Batra along with other players departs from Delhi Airport for Tokyo Olympics during the sending-off ceremony, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Can India do the unthinkable again in Table Tennis?

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Asian Games may have the presence of continental powerhouses like China, Korea and Japan but the Olympics are a different ball game altogether.
Olympic-bound boxer Vikas Krishan trains with fellow boxer Neeraj Goyat in Assisi, Italy. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
olympics

Tokyo 2020: All eyes on Vikas Krishan as boxers open campaign

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Vikas will be the lone Indian boxer in action on the opening day of boxing competitions at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena and has therefore opted out of the opening ceremony this evening.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Preview - Tokyo, Japan - July 23, 2021 General view of the Olympic stadium ahead of the Opening Ceremony REUTERS/Hannah Mckay(REUTERS)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics linked Covid-19 count goes past 100 on day of opening ceremony

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:31 PM IST
The organisers, in their daily Covid-19 update, announced that three athletes, 10 Games-concerned personnel, three mediapersons and as many contractors associated with the event have been found positive.
