Indian Olympic players during the sending-off ceremony from Delhi Airport for Tokyo Olympics, in New Delhi.(ANI Photo)
Tokyo Olympics: False alarm raised in Indian contingent over Covid

  • Two Indian officials and a coach did not record their data properly in the health app and the Covid Liaison Officer of the contingent was immediately alerted about three members ‘with symptoms.’
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 04:33 PM IST

Filling up the health data incorrectly could raise a false alarm at the Tokyo Olympics, as some members of the Indian contingent found out on Wednesday night. Two Indian officials and a coach did not record their data properly in the health app, and the Covid Liaison Officer of the contingent Dr Prem Verma was immediately alerted about three members ‘with symptoms.’

That led to a quick investigation and it came out that the data was not filled properly in the health app (OCHA). Every Games participant, from athletes to officials and media, need to record their temperature everyday and answer some basic questions in the app.

Besides the daily testing of athletes, this process has to be followed throughout the Olympic Games.

Verma sent a message to the contingent to be very careful in recording and updating the data.

“I clarify there are no positive cases in the Indian contingent,” said Verma.

“If you make wrong entries in updating your health record, it leads to an alarm by software and CLO gets a mail to resolve it,” said Verma.

“Please fill up the health data correctly in the health app,” he added.

tokyo olympics india at tokyo olympics
