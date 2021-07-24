Tokyo Olympics: Indian boxer Vikas ousted, loses opening bout to Japan's Okazawa
Indian boxer Vikas Krishan (69kg) was out-punched 0-5 and left with a bloodied eye by local favourite Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa in his opening bout of the Olympic Games Tokyo on Saturday, a thoroughly disappointing start for the nine-strong team.
The 29-year-old Krishan sustained a cut below his left eye in the high-voltage clash, which, according to team sources, he competed with a shoulder niggle.
He was the only Indian boxer in action on the day.
Okazawa dominated from start to finish, who seemed like a nimble-footed dancer in the ring, controlling the proceedings with utmost ease against the two-time Olympian Indian.
The 25-year-old Okazawa is of Ghanaian decent and was a silver-medallist at the 2019 Asian championships and a quarterfinalist at the world championships the same year.
He will next face Cuba's third-seeded Roniel Iglesias in the round of 16. Iglesias is the 2012 Olympic gold-medallist and also a former world champion.
On Sunday, six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik will compete in their opening bouts.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
-
Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch
-
Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life
-
Anand Mahindra posts ‘Twitter’s magic has worked’ after reconnecting with friend
-
Mirabai Chanu’s family bursts into celebration as she wins silver medal. Watch