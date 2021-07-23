Tokyo 2020 Olympics Highlights Day 1: Archery Ranking Round results - Pravin 31st, Atanu 35th, Tarundeep 37th
- Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 1: Follow Highlights, scores, schedule, news of Tokyo Olympics' first day in which India's archers were in action.
Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 1: The India men's archers struggled to make an impact. Atanu Das finished at 35th position with 653 points after 72 shots. Pravin Jadhav finishes at 31st position with 656 points, Tarundeep Rai at 37th position with 652 points. World No. 1 archer Deepika Kumari opened India's campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday. The Indian archer scored 663 points in 72 shots to finish in the 9th position in the Ranking Round. She will face Bhutan's Karma in the next round. Meanwhile, Korea's An San achieved an Olympics record with 680 points.
JUL 23, 2021 12:02 PM IST
End of Day 1
That's it from Day 1 at the Tokyo Olympics. Stay tuned to HT sports for Olympics Opening Ceremony Live Coverage.
JUL 23, 2021 12:00 PM IST
India men's team ranking
MEN'S TEAM RANKING: The trio of Pravin, Atanu Das (653) and Tarundeep Rai (652) end up ninth in the 12-team field, only above Great Britain, Australia and France.
JUL 23, 2021 11:45 AM IST
India's mixed-team ranking
India's Deepika Kumari (663) and Pravin Jadhav (656) finish with a total score of 1319. They are ranked ninth among 29 teams.
JUL 23, 2021 11:19 AM IST
India men's archery Ranking results
Atanu Das finishes at 35th position with 653 points after 72 shots. Pravin Jadhav finishes at 31st position with 656 points, Tarundeep Rai at 37th position with 652 points.
JUL 23, 2021 11:18 AM IST
FIFTH SET
Atanu Das goes down to 31st position with 52 points in fifth set. Pravin Jadhav goes down to 28 with 53 points. Tarundeep Rai at 38th.
JUL 23, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Atanu goes up
Atanu Das goes up to 28th position after 56 points in fourth set. Pravin Jadhav goes up to 26 with 56 points. Tarundeep Rai at 38th.
JUL 23, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Bad round for Atanu Das
Atanu Das goes down to 30th position after 50 points in third set. Pravin Jadhav goes up to 27th with 55 points. Tarundeep Rai at 37th.
JUL 23, 2021 10:55 AM IST
Atanu Das climbs up
Atanu Das scores 56 points in the 2nd set of 2nd half to climb to the 26th position. Pravin Jadhav scores 54 to reach 30th. Tarundeep Rai on 40th position.
JUL 23, 2021 10:48 AM IST
India Mixed Team Alert
MIXED TEAM ALERT: India currently occupies the fifth spot behind South Korea, Mexico, United States and Japan with a score of 992 (Deepika Kumari - 663 + Pravin Jadhav - 329).
JUL 23, 2021 10:46 AM IST
2nd half begins:
Pravin Jadhav and Atanu Das shoot 55 points each in first set of 2nd half. They are at 27th and 28th position, respectively. Tarundeep Rai at 45th position.
JUL 23, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Olympic Flame arrives at Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Shinjuku, Tokyo
The Olympic Torch Relay has concluded with a ceremony at the Citizen's Plaza of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in Shinjuku City, Tokyo, attended by Governor of Tokyo KOIKE Yuriko and the Mayor of Shinjuku-ku, YOSHIZUMI Kenichi.
Final torchbearer NAKAMURA Kankuro VI, a kabuki actor, placed the Olympic Flame on a special celebration cauldron.
(Source: Tokyo Olympics)
JUL 23, 2021 10:22 AM IST
End of first half:
At the end of first half, after 36 shots, Pravin Jadhav is at 30th position and Atanu Das is at 31st position - both tied at 329 points. Tarundeep Rai is at 45th position with 323 points.
JUL 23, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Pravin Jadhav continues to climb
Pravin Jadhav shoots 56 in the 5th set to reach 25th place. Atanu Das remains at 29th place while Tarundeep Rai reaches 38th place.
JUL 23, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Atanu Das goes to 29th
4th set: Atanu Das scores 52 points to drop down to 29th in the list. Pravin Jadhav climbs again to reach 30th place. Tarundeep Rai drops to 48th place.
JUL 23, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Atanu Das slips goes further down
A 56 point set for Atanu Das and he has not slipped to the 11th position. Tarundeep Rai goes to 45th while Pravin Jadhav climbs up to 35th.
JUL 23, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Atanu Das slips
Atanu Das slips to 14th position with just 54 points in the 2nd set. Tarundeep Rai 34th, Pravin Jadhav 38th.
JUL 23, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Men's archery results:
India's Atanu Das at 5th position after first 'end' of six shots with 58 points. Tarundeep Rai at 24th position with 55 points. And Pravin Jadhav at 40th place with 54 points.
JUL 23, 2021 09:32 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Start lists: Atanu to start on 20A, Pravin on 22A and Tarundeep 24A. Rivals Brady Ellison (USA), Mete Gazoz (TUR), and Kim Woojin (KOR) start on 33A, 42A, and 49A, respectively.
JUL 23, 2021 09:25 AM IST
India's men's archery event begins
Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav in action at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The archery Ranking Round begins.
JUL 23, 2021 09:09 AM IST
India's men's archery event
India men's archery event begins in 20 minutes. Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav to be in action.
JUL 23, 2021 08:33 AM IST
New Olympic best time
France's Hugo Boucheron/Matthieu Androdias have made the new Olympic best time in double sculls in 6:10.45. They broke the old mark of 6:11.30 set at London 2012.
JUL 23, 2021 07:59 AM IST
UP NEXT
The men's individual ranking event starts at 9:30 AM IST - Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in action.
STAY TUNED.
JUL 23, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Deepika Kumari opponent next round
Deepika Kumari will meet Bhutan's Karma, who shot her personal best of 616 today, in the next round.
JUL 23, 2021 07:30 AM IST
OLYMPIC RECORD ON DAY 1!
OLYMPIC RECORD: KOREA'S AN SAN FINISHES WITH AN OLYMPIC RECORD SCORE - 680! She surpasses Lina Herasymenko's past record of 673 points set way back in 1996.
JUL 23, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Deepika Kumari finishes 9th position
Deepika Kumari scores 54 in her final 'end' and she has finished in the 9th position after her 72 shots in Ranking Round.
JUL 23, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Deepika Kumari score update
Deepika Kumari scores 53 points in the fifth 'end' of her 2nd half - taking her total score to 609, in 66/72 shots. She is currently in 7 position.
JUL 23, 2021 07:17 AM IST
France break Men's double sculls Olympic Best
New Zealand's Emma Twigg won the sixth and final heat of the women's single sculls, quite comfortably it must be said, to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Back to the men now and the two-person crews in double sculls.
And it's a new Olympic Best time for France's Hugo Boucheron / Matthieu Androdias in 6:10.45, breaking the old mark of 6:11.30 set by New Zealand at London 2012.
(In rowing, there are no World or Olympic Records, only best times due to the difference in water conditions from course to course.)
They are joined by China and ROC in the semi-finals.
(Source: Tokyo 2020)
JUL 23, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Deepika Kumari score update
Deepika Kumari scores 58 points in the 4th 'end' of the 2nd half -- and she manages to climb to the 6th position with 556 points.
JUL 23, 2021 07:02 AM IST
Deepika Kumari score update
Deepika Kumari has shot 56 points in her third 'end' of six shots and now she has climbed to 7th position.
JUL 23, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Deepika Kumar score update
Deepika Kumari scores 53 points in the 2nd 'end' of six shots in the 2nd half. She has slipped down to 8th position.
JUL 23, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Deepika Kumar score update: 2nd half begins
In the first 'end' of six shots in the 2nd half, Deepika Kumari scores 55 to retain her 4th slot.
JUL 23, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Deepika Kumari finish 4th after first half
4TH POSITION! What a comeback from Deepika Kumari, who shot 57 points in her final 'end' of six shots to finish in the 4th position after first half with 333 points.
JUL 23, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Deepika Kumar score update
A big 'end' of 59 points from Deepika Kumari, and she has climbed back to 10th position after 30 shots.
JUL 23, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Deepika score update after 24 shots
Deepika Kumari slips down to 14th position after scoring just 51 in her fourth 'end' of six shots. She has now a total of 218 points.
JUL 23, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Deepika scores update
Deepika Kumari maintains her 10th position after the end of her 3rd six shots. She has a total of 167 points now.
JUL 23, 2021 05:54 AM IST
Deepika scores update
Deepika slips down to the 10th position after the second 'end' of her six shots. She shoots 10, 10, 9, 9, 9 and 8.
JUL 23, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Deepika Kumar score after first six shots
Deepika Kumari finishes at the 8th position after her first six shots. Her score is 56 (Three 10s, one X).
JUL 23, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Archery: Women's Individual Ranking Round
The women's Individual Ranking Round today is about to begin. Deepika Kumari will be in action.
JUL 23, 2021 05:33 AM IST
Archer Ranking Round: Rules
--- In the ranking round, all men and women shoot 72 arrows at a target 70 meters away in 12 ends (groupings) of six arrows each.
--- Each archer has two minutes to shoot six arrows in each end.
--- The archers are then ranked -- from first to 64th - after which they compete in pairs, with the first-ranked archer facing off against the 64th-ranked archer, the second pitted against the 63rd, and so on and so forth
JUL 23, 2021 05:22 AM IST
Deepika Kumari to be in action shortly
World No. 1 Deepika Kumari has been assigned Target 47A on the Start List. Her arch rivals Kang Chaeyoung (KOR), An San (KOR), Tan Ya-Ting (TPE), and Lei Chien-Ying (TPE) will shoot at 62A, 64A, 12A, and 10A, respectively.
(Source: Sportstar)
JUL 23, 2021 05:20 AM IST
Rowers in action
Currently, rowers are in action. India's rowers Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh will be in action in men's doubles lightweight sculls event tomorrow.
JUL 23, 2021 05:06 AM IST
India schedule today:
Here is the full schedule of India on day 1 (July 23) of Olympics
Archery: Deepika Kumari in women's individual ranking round at 5:30am IST
Archery: Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav in men's individual ranking round at 9:30am IST
JUL 23, 2021 05:00 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics Day 1 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics. Indian archers will be action on Day 1, with eyes on star archer Deepika Kumari.
There will also be an Opening Ceremony later in the day. ARE YOU READY!!??